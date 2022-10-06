Registration is Open for the University of Arizona Global Campus 2022 Teaching and Learning Conference with a focus on Empathy and Advocacy

CHANDLER, Ariz. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus 2022 Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) – A Culture of Care: Empathy, Advocacy, and Non-Traditional Student Success – takes place November 1-3, 2022. REGISTER HERE.

Prioritizing students' success requires a sincere effort to understand their lived experience.

TLC provides faculty, staff, students, researchers, and practitioners a platform to share their knowledge and experiences of critical issues in online higher education. This year, TLC addresses empathy and advocacy as keys to students' continued access to and success in higher ed. The theme stems from the goal UAGC shares with many institutions – to help ensure that historically underserved students achieve their academic goals and attain rewards of their work after they graduate. It also reflects our acknowledgement that prioritizing students' success requires a sincere effort to understand their lived experience.

The 2022 Teaching and Learning Conference will facilitate interdisciplinary dialogue through nearly 100 panel tracks and individual presentations from professionals across the country, as well as through asynchronous engagement opportunities on the TLC conference platform.

Critical pieces of this discussion are opportunities to learn from distinguished thought leaders in higher-education equity. To that end, TLC is proud to host Dr. Adrianna Kezar and Dr. Clint Smith, who will lead TLC plenary sessions.

Dr. Adrianna Kezar is the Director of the University of Southern California Pullias Center for Higher Education, which conducted a long-term research study, November 2 , Dr. Kezar will speak about ecological validation, or understanding how the results of a controlled study would function in the real world. This discussion is instructive for institutions who must understand how students' life experience could impact the implementation of new institutional practices intended to boost student success on a global scale. is the Director of thePullias Center for Higher Education, which conducted a long-term research study, Promoting At-Promise Student Success (PASS) project. On, Dr. Kezar will speak about ecological validation, or understanding how the results of a controlled study would function in the real world. This discussion is instructive for institutions who must understand how students' life experience could impact the implementation of new institutional practices intended to boost student success on a global scale.

Dr. Clint Smith is a staff writer at The Atlantic. He is the author of the narrative nonfiction book, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America, which was a #1 New York Times Bestseller, and the poetry collection Counting Descent, which won the 2017 Literary Award for Best Poetry Book from the Black Caucus of the American Library Association and was a finalist for an NAACP Image Award. On November 3 , Clint will offer a fireside chat where he will discuss with the TLC community how to develop a better understanding of at-promise students' experiences and find productive ways to act on that understanding.

Live TLC sessions will occur between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. PT on each day of the conference, and asynchronous sessions and engagement opportunities will be available on the TLC conference app. To register, access session information and links, and download the app, visit the conference registration page.

About the University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

