Overdose Deaths are Up 4% in the Last Year

QuoteWizard found that over the last year more than 103,000 people have died of a drug-related overdose. Overdose deaths have been rising steadily since 2015 but they have skyrocketed in the last two years.

QuoteWizard found that overdose deaths have increased 4% in the last year and nearly 50% since 2019.

The report provides a detailed look at overdose deaths in each state. QuoteWizard found that overdose deaths vary significantly by state. Alaska has experienced a 44% increase in deaths over the last year, while deaths have declined by 31% in Virginia.

QuoteWizard also looked at the drugs most commonly involved in overdose deaths. The report found that opioids were involved in 71% of overdose deaths, followed by cocaine and psychostimulants.

Key findings:

Nationwide, 103,664 people died of an overdose in 2021, compared to 68,757 in 2019 and 99,973 in 2020.

Alaska , New Hampshire and Idaho have had the highest increases in overdose-related deaths since 2020.

West Virginia , Louisiana and Tennessee have the highest rates of overdose deaths.

Combined, opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths.

