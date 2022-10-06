ONEDIGITAL EXPANDS INTO MEDICARE SPACE WITH THE ADDITION OF HEALTHWORKS, LLC

Acquisition Marks Significant Expansion into Medicare Advantage Market, Providing Holistic Benefits Offerings for Businesses and Individuals

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, the nation's leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, has joined forces with HealthWorks, LLC, a Chicago-based insurance advisor focusing primarily on Medicare recipients. The acquisition represents a segment expansion that complements OneDigital's consumer-facing solutions for individuals.

OneDigital (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2018, HealthWorks is a leading Medicare Distributor that has enrolled nearly 200,000 new members into Medicare and is expecting to enroll a thousand plus Medicare eligible a day during Q4 of 2022. The agreement with HealthWorks closely follows recent wealth management acquisitions from OneDigital, solidifying the firm's strategy of expanding its health and financial services offerings to millions of households across the country. With over 11,000 people turning 65 in the U.S. every day, this acquisition allows OneDigital to enter the fastest-growing segment of the health insurance space.

"The addition of HealthWorks provides us with a platform-level opportunity to help a significant segment of our population with their healthcare needs," said Adam Bruckman, President and CEO of OneDigital. "We have been looking for years for the right team at the right time to move aggressively into providing Medicare as an additional offering to our customers. The leadership team at HealthWorks has the vision, expertise and culture to fit seamlessly into our growing portfolio of integrated solutions. The merged organizations will be able to solve client needs at both the employer and individual family level."

The leadership team at HealthWorks commented, "From our very first conversation with OneDigital's leadership team, it became clear that each organization is focused on building best-in-class advisory solutions that withstand the test of time. We are excited to join forces and continue building our organization."

In addition to delivering an entirely new offering and service to OneDigital's clients, this acquisition continues to build upon OneDigital's recent growth in insurance, financial services and HR consulting through a series of solution expansions, organic growth and M&A activity. The acquisition of HealthWorks reshapes the boundaries of OneDigital's individual-facing solution to help cover employees from the day they are hired through retirement.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a steward of business growth and people potential. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provide personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. To learn more, visit www.onedigital.com.

About HealthWorks, LLC

HealthWorks is a fast-growing provider in the health insurance and Medicare Advantage space. Founded in 2018, HealthWorks utilizes proprietary insurance technologies to provide a client-centric approach to selecting the best possible insurance plans for their customer's unique needs. Based in Chicago, IL, and licensed to operate in 28 states across the country. To learn more, visit healthworksinsurance.com.

