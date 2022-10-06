Kaiser Permanente among nation's best Medicare health plans

5 Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans earn the highest quality rating — 5 out of 5 stars for 2023 — an excellent rating for care and member experience

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente once again is among the nation's stars when it comes to providing high-quality, seamless care and outstanding service for Medicare members.

Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, and the mid-Atlantic states (Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) received 5 out of 5 stars, the highest rating possible, in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services annual Medicare Star Quality Ratings for 2023.

The Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan in Washington state earned 4.5 out of 5 stars, CMS' second-highest rating. Our Medicare health plan in the Northwest (Oregon and southwest Washington) received 4 stars.

The CMS Medicare Part C (health plan) and Part D (drug plan) 5-Star Quality Rating system is designed to help people compare health and drug plans based on quality and performance. Plans that receive 5 out of 5 stars in the annual ratings are recognized as excellent. Plans that receive 4 out of 5 stars are above average.

"These ratings affirm our standing as one of the best health care organizations in the country when it comes to care and service," said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Kaiser Permanente. "From the moment our members choose Kaiser Permanente for their care and coverage, we're dedicated to giving them an exceptional quality experience and helping them live full, active lives."

Consistently a top choice

This is the 13th consecutive year that all Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans have been rated 4.0 stars or higher. Kaiser Permanente provides care to more than 1.8 million Medicare members in 8 states and the District of Columbia.

"Year after year, Kaiser Permanente is proud to deliver safe, effective care and exceptional service to our Medicare health plan members," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation. "These high star ratings reflect the unwavering commitment of our physicians, care teams, and staff to keeping all of our patients healthy."

Every year, CMS rates all Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans by looking at multiple facets of care and service, including chronic condition management, health maintenance, patient experience, customer service, and pharmacy services. Kaiser Permanente's star ratings show the value of our integrated health care organization, which brings these services seamlessly together — in many cases all under one roof — and puts our patients at the center of care.

Enrolling in a Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan

Medicare-eligible people can enroll in individual Medicare Advantage plans during the Medicare open enrollment period, which begins October 15 and runs through December 7, 2022. People who have a 5-star-rated Medicare health plan available in their area may take advantage of a special enrollment period to join or switch to that plan at virtually any other time of the year (one plan change allowed per special enrollment period).

Visit kp.org/medicarestars to learn more about Kaiser Permanente's highly rated Medicare health plans.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

