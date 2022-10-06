Hunt A Killer Wins Best Gift Awards and Launches New Site Ahead of Holiday Season

The entertainment company was chosen as a 2022 Best Geeky Gift recipient in the Games and Puzzles categories by Pop Insider; company expands offerings with redesigned website

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt A Killer , the immersive entertainment company and makers of the popular mystery, sci-fi, and horror-themed games is kicking off the holiday season with two exciting announcements. First, the company is proud to announce that two of its 2022 game releases were awarded by Pop Insider as a Best Geeky Gift in two separate categories. Dead Below Deck has been chosen as a Best Gift for Pop Insider's Games category, and its immersive jigsaw puzzle Whodonut? was awarded as a Best Gift in the Puzzles category. The news was announced in the publication's holiday gift guide.

Hunt A Killer (PRNewsfoto/Hunt A Killer) (PRNewswire)

Hunt A Killer unveils a redesigned website with new functionality, features, and available games ahead of the holidays.

In addition, the Hunt A Killer team has unveiled a redesigned website with new functionality, features, and available games ahead of the holiday season. The company has made significant changes to how consumers can access and purchase the full Hunt A Killer catalog of experiences, including its subscription boxes and episodic box sets, standalone games, jigsaw puzzle, books, and merchandise. All new changes can be viewed on www.huntakiller.com .

New and updated features to Hunt A Killer's site:

Over 30 products and games are now featured, including episodic and standalone games, books, and merchandise.

New subscriptions will now start on the latest Hunt A Killer subscription box season. Every six months, a new murder mystery season will be revealed. The current season is Murder On Ice and a new season will launch in mid-December.

Previous subscription box seasons, including the most recent titles Mallory Rock , Royal Street , and Off The Record, are now available as complete box sets, providing all six episodes of a season in one full set.

Several individual games, box sets, bundles, and six and 12-month subscription memberships will also include free shipping throughout the holiday season.

"With our redesigned site, we are excited to showcase the range of games and cases available to all detectives, including our award-winning titles," said Kyle Prestenback, VP of Product at Hunt A Killer. "Regardless of skill level or price range, there's a case here for everyone to solve."

Hunt A Killer's site highlights the company's diverse portfolio of mysteries to solve, such as all-in-one games like Death At The Dive Bar and subscription box sets like Curtain Call, which are quickly becoming classic game night picks for many households. Recent standalone game releases include Pop Insider's Best Geeky Gift: Games recipient Dead Below Deck, which follows the mysterious death of a stewardess aboard a luxury yacht; and Dead On The Vine, which asks detectives to figure out what happened to the clan matriarch of The Llewyn Estate Vineyard. The award-winning Whodonut? is another exciting recent release for the company, and the first mystery jigsaw puzzle created by Hunt A Killer.

Hunt A Killer has also engaged in strategic partnerships with well-known properties in recent years. Partnerships including Simon & Schuster for a game featuring Nancy Drew titled Mystery At Magnolia Gardens; with Agatha Christie Ltd. for The Mystery Of Hunter's Lodge; and Scholastic for the release of its YA novel titled Perfect Score, and its soon-to-be-released YA novel titled Blood in the Water.

The new website makes it even easier for detectives to select the immersive experience that is perfect for them, and to find the best experience to gift to a friend or family member. For more details and to view the new site, please visit www.huntakiller.com . Website, game, and award seal images are available here .

ABOUT HUNT A KILLER

Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has disrupted conventional forms of storytelling by delivering physical items, documents, and puzzles to tell immersive stories that bring people together. What started as an in-person event has now grown into a thriving entertainment company. Hunt A Killer strives to create meaningful experiences that are unbound by traditional mediums or genres, and redefine how stories are told. Find out if you have what it takes at huntakiller.com.

