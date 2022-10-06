First Horizon Foundation Commits $500,000 to Affected Communities

First Horizon Announces Hurricane Relief Efforts

Memphis, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Foundation announced today its pledge of $500,000 to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. These funds will be distributed to nonprofit organizations which will address the needs of affected areas. Applications for funding to 501c-3 organizations can be submitted online at https://firsthorizonfoundation.com/IanRelief

First Horizon Foundation (PRNewswire)

Immediately following the storm, First Horizon Corporation provided manpower and distributed essential supplies, including water, ice, food, and fuel, to associates and will continue to provide financial support through its Associate Relief Fund. The majority of First Horizon banking centers in affected areas are now open. In addition, ATMs have been deployed in Ft. Myers to meet clients' cash needs. Clients can visit www.firsthorizon.com for updates on business operations, fee waivers, loan deferrals and other recovery resources.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone experiencing loss from this devasting storm," said First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "We stand ready to help rebuild and restore the lives of our associates, clients and the communities we serve."

For the latest information, visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

About the First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corporation. Founded in 1993, the Foundation has donated more than $125 million to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy, and Health & Human Services. More information is available at firsthorizonfoundation.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation