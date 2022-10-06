Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will be presenting at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022.

Conference Details:

Date: October 12, 2022 Time: 3:30PM ET Location: Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida Live presentation: Available for viewing live on October 12 via webcast. Webcast replay: Available for the following 90 days on the Company's Investors website. One-on-one Meetings: To request a meeting, please contact your Dawson James representative.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), for which a BLA has been submitted. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. The Company anticipates completing enrollment in the Halo-Lido trial by the end of 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.citiuspharma.com/.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T: 908-967-6677 x113

E: ir@citiuspharma.com

