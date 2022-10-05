Rugby Canada Launches Let's Play Rugby, Presented by NFP

New program aims to encourage youth across the country ages 13 – 16 to try girls rugby in a noncontact, inclusive environment

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, in partnership with Rugby Canada, today announced the launch of Let's Play Rugby, presented by NFP, a new youth rugby program administered by Rugby Canada.

Earlier this year, NFP became Rugby Canada's official insurance partner and official team partner of Canada's Senior Women's Program. The team is set to compete at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this month. NFP and Rugby Canada are also supporting grassroots rugby through a collaboration that provides girls across Canada with opportunities to get involved in the sport and engage with Rugby Canada teams.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rugby Canada on Let's Play Rugby and advance a relationship that has exceeded expectations," said John Haas, president, NFP in Canada. "I've spent time with the Women's 15s squad on several occasions, and it's clear that our values – teamwork, inclusion and high performance – are aligned. It's exciting to see these values in action as we create opportunities for girls with diverse backgrounds and experiences to learn more about the sport and make new connections."

Currently in the pilot stage in British Columbia, Let's Play Rugby, presented by NFP, aims to encourage young people across the country ages 13 – 16 to try girls rugby in a noncontact, inclusive environment. The program builds social connection, empowerment, self-confidence and choice for all participants through school, community and club rugby.

In its current form, the Let's Play Rugby program will span 10 weeks, with the initial introduction starting at a school before concluding at the location of a local rugby club. Rugby Canada staff will lead the sessions with additional support from local clubs and schoolteachers. Participants will develop interpersonal and rugby skills through various activities and game-based coaching and choose how the session will develop. There will also be opportunities to build social connection with other players, with a focus on empowering participants to be their true selves.

"The goal of the program is to have more players participating in inclusive rugby within our clubs across Canada with a girls structure," said Steph Veal, Women and Girls Rugby project coordinator for Rugby Canada. "The program will also function as the bridge for participants who enjoyed the introduction to rugby and want to continue playing at the club or community level. We really believe the program will advance the women's game across Canada."

"Women's rugby in Canada is thriving, as illustrated by the success of Canada's Senior Women's 15s team, and the program will be another tool that increases the number of individuals playing the sport," said Paul Hunter, senior director of Community Rugby and Rugby Development. "By incorporating different elements of our game into this program and equipping participants with skills they can use in everyday life, players will take what they learn from this program and apply it within their communities, thus growing as a player and a person."

In addition to the pilot program this fall in BC, Rugby Canada will host three more pilot locations in the spring of 2023 in Alberta, Quebec and New Brunswick.

"We hope to provide this program to all clubs and communities across the country," Veal added. "Having NFP's support will help us provide the proper resources so schools, clubs and community organizations can deliver it by themselves or with our support."

