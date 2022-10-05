PRTI® Welcomes N.C. Governor Cooper to Tour Franklinton Headquarters

Business Leaders Showcase Economic, Environmental and Societal Impact

FRANKLINTON, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRTI , the leading waste to value technology company, welcomed North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to its headquarters Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. PRTI, which sustainability transitions waste tires into fuel, energy and running its high performance data center as part of its vertically integrated business, informed the governor about its history, mission and impact in N.C. and across the world.

"Having built our technology, business and scale-readiness, it was a pleasure to welcome Gov. Cooper and share our plans for growth in North Carolina and beyond," said Chris Hare, CEO of PRTI. "The governor's focus on scalable businesses in Cleantech, energy and waste make North Carolina the perfect location to launch PRTI's growth."

The governor received a facility tour and briefing on the demanufacturing facility's processes, advanced research and development capabilities and forthcoming expansion across the U.S.

"Our state is a leader in recycling, and innovative companies like PRTI know it," Governor Roy Cooper said. "Their success will strengthen the economy in Franklin County and across our state for years to come."

NC Clean Energy Week , recognized Sept. 26-30 of this year, highlighted the work the state is doing to advance clean energy.

