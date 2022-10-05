New Restaurant Equipment, Vintage Guitars, and Much More Up for Bidding on HiBid Following Record-Breaking Week of Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to facilitating $36.8 million in sales in a total of 1,518 online-only and webcast auctions, HiBid reported a single-week record of 1,588 auctions added, with an all-time high of 3,161 auctions open for bidding on Friday. Throughout the week of September 26th through October 2nd, HiBid averaged 1.45 million bids on the site per day, with nearly 600,000 lots sold.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

This week buyers will find a variety of furniture, home décor, and other items at a personal property auction and guitars from major brands like Gibson and Fender with both recent and early 20th century models. Also featured this week is a restaurant equipment sale offering furniture, décor, kitchen equipment, and more.

HiBid brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 26-October 2, 2022, HiBid Highlights

GAP: $36.8 Million

Lots Sold: 599,319

Online-Only Auctions: 1,406

Webcast Auctions: 112

Average Bidders Per Day: 916,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.45 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Whittington Personal Property Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 31st-October 6th

Seller: Anthony's Auctions

View Auction Items

Guitar Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 15th-November 18th

Seller: Springwood Farm

View Auction Items

New Seafood Restaurant & Bar Equipment

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 26th-October 19th

Seller: Michael Amodeo & Co. Inc.

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

