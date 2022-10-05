Distinguished Programs Doubles Limit Capacity to $10M for Express Umbrella

Insurance program manager provides express umbrella insurance for real estate and community association clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, announces a higher limit option in the Express Umbrella program. The program now offers limits up to $10M and caters to community associations, homeowner associations, condominium associations and small commercial buildings.

"It can be very expensive and time consuming for brokers to seek out excess limits," said Chris Larson, Product Manager for the Express Umbrella program. "By doubling limit capacity, brokers can submit-quote-bind* for $10M limit with ease through the 24/7 Distinguished Online Portal. It saves time for the brokers, and clients get the coverage they need when they need it. It's a win/win."

The Express Umbrella program is comprised of the Express Real Estate Umbrella and the Express Community Association Umbrella. Key coverages in the program include Director & Officers ("D&O") Follow Form, Pay On Behalf, Defense Outside Limits, and Zero Retention.

"The additional $5M fills a gap with our current limit options for our community associations," noted Barbara Bartson, Managing Vice President of Community Associations program at Distinguished. "Some associations need more limits to provide financial protection and peace of mind. Now, brokers have more flexibility in choosing the limit option that best fits their clients' needs. Plus, with our other product offerings including package, crime, and D&O, brokers can submit business in one place."

The Express Umbrella program is available nationwide except in Georgia and New York state. Brokers can submit business by visiting the Distinguished website.

* For the following states, online binding capability is not available – AK, CO, CT, DE, FL, IN, IA, MT, OH, OR, RI, SC, TN, WV and WY.

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

