UFC® PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE TO UTILIZE LUTRONIC ACCUFIT™ IN ATHLETE TRAINING AND REHABILITATION

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutronic and UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced that Lutronic's Accufit™, the new electro-muscular stimulation system used post-surgery to help expedite recovery, will be made available for use to UFC fighters and other elite athletes through the UFC Performance Institute®.

"With these capabilities, partnered with our advanced rehabilitation protocols, we are seeing great results," said UFC

"Accufit provides a higher energy multi-dimensional muscle workout, and the body contouring improvement is dramatic. This 3rd generation intelligent technology helps patients define their muscles without the gym," explained Anne Chapas, MD - Union Derm NY, NY.

Accufit is intelligently designed to deliver direct muscle activation treatments via precisely controlled electrical stimulation, or waveforms, which trigger a variety of responses depending on the chosen treatment mode. These unique waveforms enable various muscle contractions, both concentric and eccentric, to emulate a variety of exercise patterns by themselves or in sequence, controlled by an intelligent real-time impedance feedback system.

Accufit's patented energy delivery system and programs allow for faster, effective treatments which can simultaneously treat multi-zone areas in only 30 minutes. This highly specific and tailored approach to muscle engagement enables highly intensive, anatomically accurate muscle activation for patients while maximizing comfort.

"Unlike previous technologies Accufit was designed from the ground up to be a highly specific and efficient muscle activation and stimulation device. We developed Accufit using core biomechanical principles combined with intensive research into the unique and complex ways bodies build muscle," said James Bartholomeusz, CTO, Lutronic. This will help keep fighters healthy or get them back to the Octagon more quickly following surgery.

"Accufit's direct stimulation capabilities and unique waveforms enable our UFC PI post-surgical rehabilitation athletes to achieve both concentric and eccentric muscle contractions directly following surgery," said Heather Linden, UFC's Director of Physical Therapy. "With these capabilities, partnered with our advanced rehabilitation protocols, we are seeing great results, which is leading to a reduction in muscle atrophy and quicker muscle activation following post-surgical procedures."

Lutronic is a global leader in the development of intelligent laser and energy-based systems. Lutronic's robust products include proprietary features to help optimize care in fitness, surgical, ophthalmic and aesthetic procedures. Committed to research and development, Lutronic holds more than 535 patents and patent applications worldwide. For more information, please visit lutronic.com

The UFC Performance Institute is the world's first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation and performance center. The first location, opened in Las Vegas in 2017, is a state-of-the-art, 30,000 square-foot facility that provides benefits and services to all athletes competing under the UFC banner. The Performance Institute is equipped with a full-time staff of experts in the fields of strength and conditioning, nutrition, and physical therapy, with a designed focus to provide athletes with world-class performance optimization. In 2019, UFC opened a second Performance Institute in Shanghai, now the world's largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility. Nearly three times as large as the Las Vegas facility, the 93,000 square-foot facility in Shanghai serves as a training hub to develop and support the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region. For more information on the UFC Performance Institute, please visit ufc.com/performance-institute

