Two Sigma Insurance Quantified Announces Partnership with Central Analysis Bureau

Native integration enables automated data enrichment and actionable analytics for commercial transportation underwriting

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma Insurance Quantified (TSIQ), a leading underwriting technology company for the commercial property and casualty industry, today announced a partnership with Central Analysis Bureau (CAB), a leading provider of risk assessment tools and data for the transportation insurance industry. Through this agreement, CAB's entire industry-standard commerical trucking dataset will be embedded directly into SubmissionIQ, TSIQ's underwriting workbench. Clients will be able to automatically verify, enrich or replace application data and perform additional analytics at the individual risk and portfolio levels by combining submission data with the CAB dataset.

CAB's proprietary system for rating, tracking and analyzing the financial and safety strength of motor carriers has been developed over the company's 80-year history and will now be accessible in SubmissionIQ through a dedicated API connection. The new partnership and native data integration with CAB are emblematic of TSIQ's commitment to empowering underwriting talent by creating efficiencies and supplying the data-driven insights needed to make more informed risk decisions.

"We appreciate that access to quality, relevant third-party data is critical for distribution responsiveness, risk selection and exposure analyses," said Jeff Tyler, Head of Product, Data Science and Engineering at Two Sigma Insurance Quantified. "For decades, the CAB team has been the trusted source of this data for the commercial transportation sector. By tightly integrating CAB data with our platform, we've further enhanced the underwriter's experience by simplifying the workflow, bringing the power of CAB directly into the same platform teams are using to ingest submission data, and prioritize and evaluate individual and portfolio-level risks."

"TSIQ has unmatched data and analytics capabilities, which they are making available to the commercial P&C industry via their SubmissionIQ platform," said CAB Chief Operating Officer Shuie Yankelewitz. "SubmissionIQ is one of the only underwriting workbench technologies that has a tailored approach for commercial trucking. We are excited to make CAB data available to their growing client base and look forward to furthering our joint mission of promoting safer practices within the transportation space through our partnership."

CAB data available through the connection will include Basic Scores such as Unsafe Driving, Hours of Service, Driver Fitness and Vehicle Maintenance, and Safety Scores such as Insured Vehicle Out of Service Rates (OOS), Insured Driver OOS and Insured Hazmat OOS.

About Two Sigma Insurance Quantified (TSIQ)

TSIQ is an underwriting technology company serving commercial property and casualty insurers and MGAs seeking to grow underwriting while reducing risk. SubmissionIQ is an underwriting workbench that arms underwriting teams with data and analytics to make faster, more informed risk decisions. Underwriters using SubmissionIQ can better respond to their distribution partners, evaluate and manage risk and adapt to the market. SubmissionIQ is delivered as SaaS, and TSIQ offers a high level of strategic and end-user support and collaboration. TSIQ is an affiliated company of Two Sigma Investments, LLC. For more information, visit: www.twosigmaiq.com.

About Central Analysis Bureau

Central Analysis Bureau (CAB) is a leading data supplier to the insurance industry, finance industry, motor carriers, and others. With more than 80 years of experience and millions of safety records, we provide a world of data translated into meaningful and actionable information, whatever your industry. CAB is part of Randall Reilly's Risk Intelligence Division.

