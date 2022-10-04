Hero Digital Honored as Optimizely's Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year

Optimizely's Partner Awards recognize partners with exceptional expertise in driving innovation and customer success with Optimizely solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading independent digital transformation company, announced today that it has been honored as Optimizely's DXP Partner of the Year for North America. Optimizely's Partner Awards aim to recognize partners with exceptional expertise driving innovation and customer success using Optimizely's solutions, specifically including the adoption of the Optimizely Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

"We're thrilled to be Optimizely's DXP Partner of the Year for North America," said David Kilimnik, CEO of Hero Digital. "This recognition underscores Hero Digital's commitment to customer success through industry-leading digital transformation and the best customer experiences."

With Optimizely, Hero Digital ensures its clients receive best-in-class customer experience capabilities including content creation, data management, commerce, and real-time testing.

"I would like to extend a sincere congratulations to Hero Digital on behalf of Optimizely," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "Hero Digital's CX innovation and deep expertise in advanced test and learn solutions brings a unique offering to our joint customers looking to drive digital transformation through exceptional customer experiences. We look forward to building on our recent shared success to create value for more brands in 2023."

The winners of Optimizely's Partner Awards were announced at Opticon's 2022 Executive Partner Forum. To learn more about Hero Digital, please visit https://herodigital.com/ .

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 1000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value.

