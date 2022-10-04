GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Named Good Housekeeping 2022 Home Renovation Award Winner

Game-Changing Solar Roof with the World's First Nailable Solar Shingle Is Perfect Solution for Roof Replacement in Home Renovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, has been honored as a winner in Good Housekeeping 's 2022 Home Renovation Awards . Good Housekeeping has been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. The Home Renovation Awards are awarded after 5,000 hours of rigorous testing designed to help consumers choose the best products and services to create their dream home. GAF Energy announced the launch of Timberline Solar™ in January, and recently began construction on a new 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas.

"Good Housekeeping has been a trusted voice for the homeowner for more than a century, so we're thrilled for Timberline Solar to be honored as one of the best home renovation products on the market," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "The best time for a homeowner to go solar is when they're replacing their roof. By designing a solar shingle that installs just like a regular shingle, we've developed the game-changing innovation that will turbocharge residential solar adoption. There's arguably nothing more important in your home than the roof over your head. Now, that roof can not only protect you but also help protect the planet."

The Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) has received multiple awards and honors since its launch earlier this year, including the Best of Innovation award from CES, Green Builder 's Sustainable Home Award , Fast Company's World Changing Ideas and Innovation by Design awards, the NAHB Best of IBS Awards Most Innovative Construction Tool , and others.

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

