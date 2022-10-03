DSW Focuses on Owned Brands with Crown Vintage & Emma Roberts Collab and Rebranding

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSW, a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer, debuts a new collection and brand muse for its owned-brand, Crown Vintage— actor, producer and entrepreneur Emma Roberts.

DSW X Emma Roberts (PRNewswire)

Crown Vintage, a full-family footwear brand that spans handbags and accessories, launched at DSW in 2008 as a denim-friendly brand for a more relaxed way of life.

Defined by creativity, curiosity, and adventure, Crown Vintage offers unique shoes and accessories made for the full family.

Vintage-inspired at its core and free-spirited in its soul, Crown Vintage brings together genuine materials, natural textures, and boho details to create a standout footwear collection.

Collaborating with celebrities and influencers such as the aspirational and stylish actress allows DSW to drive long-term strategic growth through credibility and awareness of its owned brands developed independently and available exclusively at DSW.

"Crown Vintage is about authenticity. We identify with the free-spirited, casually chic customer," says Julie Roy, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our customer looks to us for craftsmanship and quality that is also trend-driven. She covets items she can wear again and again. Emma Roberts' own style and authenticity made her the perfect muse for the Crown Vintage brand."

The collection features a selection of loafers, boots, and accessories in the most sought-after trends of the season and beyond. Roberts will lend her own personal expertise by collaborating with the brand on the design and curation of future product assortments for the Spring, Summer, and Fall 2023 seasons.

In addition to the Roberts collaboration, the Crown Vintage brand will unveil refreshed branding and a new logo to create a stronger identity and point of view, uniting all product lines of women, men, and kids.

The creative campaign featuring Roberts was shot in August in Los Angeles and is a collection of inspiring images and videos of Roberts bringing the brand to life through her positive energy, coveted personal style, and fun, carefree attitude.

"I gravitated to the Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality," says Roberts. "I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They're so comfy and chic and I love a place where I can get one of everything."

The Crown Vintage & Emma Roberts campaign launches nationwide on October 3rd on DSW.com and in all 500 store locations. Styles worn and chosen by Emma are all under $150 and range in price from $35 to $129.

ABOUT DSW DESIGNER SHOE WAREHOUSE

Founded in 1991, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer offering a wide selection of dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids. DSW operates nearly 550 stores in the U.S. and Canada and offers shoppers an award-winning omnichannel shopping experience. DSW is the flagship retail brand of Designer Brands Inc., one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories. For more information, visit www.dsw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DSW