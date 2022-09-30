Cannara Releases 14 New SKU's Across Ontario and Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a Quebec-based, vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative product offerings at affordable prices, announced today that it will be releasing 14 new SKU's of its premium-grade cannabis in Ontario and Quebec under the Company's flagship brands, Tribal, Nugz, and Orchid CBD brands.

Brand Product Name Category Market Tribal Cuban Linx 5 x 0.6 gram prerolls Ontario Tribal Cuban Linx 1 gram live resin full spectrum extract Ontario Tribal Galactic Rntz 3.5 gram dried flower Quebec, Ontario Tribal Galactic Rntz 5 x 0.6 gram prerolls Quebec, Ontario Tribal Triple Burger 3.5 gram dried flower Quebec Tribal Triple Burger 5 x 0.6 gram prerolls Quebec Tribal Uni Pro ARK Vape Battery Ontario Nugz Slapz 3.5 gram dried flower Ontario Nugz Smalls 14 gram dried flower Ontario Nugz Strain Hunter 15 gram dried flower Quebec Orchid CBD THC I CBD 30:15 Oils Quebec Orchid CBD THC I CBD 15:30 Oils Quebec Orchid CBD CBD 750 Oils Quebec Orchid CBD CBD 2500 Oils Quebec

"On behalf of the management team, we are excited to bring these 14 new products to our loyal customers as we continue to execute on our mission to provide high-demand premium cannabis products at affordable prices" stated Zohar Krivorot, President & CEO of Cannara Inc. "Our growth across Ontario and Quebec is a testament to the hard work of our staff and our purpose-built facilities designed to grow and process premium cannabis at scale. The demand for our products continues to increase and we look forward to bringing even more options to market as we ramp up our operations" concluded Mr. Krivorot.

Nicholas Sosiak, CFO of Cannara commented that "our house of brands continue to satisfy our consumers with consistent premium offerings at a value proposition rarely seen in today's market. We continue to build up on our foundation of genetics and commitment to quality with today's announcement." concluded Mr. Sosiak.

Also announced today, is that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options for certain Directors, Officers, and Employees of the Corporation, pursuant to the Corporation's Employee Stock Option Plan for the purchase of 7,500,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.10, and an aggregate total of 14,125,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.18 subject to the vesting provisions of the options, at any time up to and including September 29, 2027.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. ( TSXV: LOVE ) ( OTCQB: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB ) is a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 125,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

