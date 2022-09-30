Astyra Corporation Celebrates 25th Anniversary as One of The RVA 25!

Astyra Corporation received a Richmond BizSense award for being one of Richmond's fastest growing companies.

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astyra Corporation was honored at a reception held by Richmond BizSense for Richmond's fastest growing companies. The award known as The RVA 25 celebrates the top 25 fastest growing companies in the city. Astyra's 72.6% growth rate earned the recognition for the annual award. Last month, Astyra was also named one of Inc. 5000's top private companies for the 6th time.

Astyra 25th Logo (PRNewswire)

"We have received several pieces of national recognition this year. It's nice to get a hometown honor as well!" says CEO Ken Ampy.

Astyra Corporation is headquartered downtown Richmond and has served the city since 1997. Astyra specializes in Information Technology, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Call Center staffing. Astyra Corporation provides top talent to help companies transform their technological and professional needs into driven business results. So far this year, Astyra has staffed more than 300 people nationally.

"Many Richmond companies were honored this evening for incredible achievements surrounding their growth during a worldwide pandemic, and I was thrilled to be able to accept the award for Astyra!" states Senior Account Manager Brenna Biggs. Brenna had the honor to attend the RVA 25 award reception on behalf of Astyra.

Earlier this month, Astyra celebrated their 25th year anniversary with a reception at The Overlook at ChildSavers. The outdoor venue captured the night with views of the beautiful Richmond city skyline. "When I see the word 'Astyra', I think of the word 'access'. Access to jobs," Senator Tim Kaine said during his celebratory speech about the company. Other guest speakers at the event included Mayor Levar Stoney, CEO of the Metro Business League Floyd Miller, and close friend Bill Cooper.

Results of The RVA 25 can be found at https://richmondbizsense.com/2022/09/20/rva-25-unveiled-see-which-company-posted-15000-percent-growth/.

About Astyra

Established in 1997, Astyra Corporation is an award-winning staffing and consulting firm located in Richmond, Virginia. They are experts in matching high skilled consultants to innovative business solutions. Their high-profile clients range from government agencies and financial institutions to major systems integrators. For more information, visit https://astyra.com/about-us/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Astyra Corporation