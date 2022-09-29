Registration Opens Today for the 18th annual SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon Set to Take Place on Sunday, April 30

One of the Largest Women-Only Half-Marathons in the Country Returns to Central Park for 2023 in Collaboration with New York Road Runners

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHAPE , an authoritative voice that offers inclusive, trusted and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone at any point in their wellness journey, and Health , a source for evidence-based health and wellness information, launched registration for the 18th annual SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, April 30 in New York City's Central Park. The race is hosted in collaboration with the renowned New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world's premier community running organization. To register for the 2023 SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon, visit here .

SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to bring back the SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon for the 18th time. In April of this year, we held our first race since the pandemic began, welcoming back nearly 10,000 runners who were eager to run alongside each other once again, and it was such an inspiring day for the women's running community. We're eager to kick off the next race season and encourage women from all over the world to join us for another day that's sure to be empowering, rewarding, and most of all, fun," said Alyssa Sparacino, Editorial Director, SHAPE.

To help participants prepare for race day, SHAPE and Health will provide marathon training advice, recommendations for running gear, and tips for a successful race that covers all levels from beginners to seasoned runners. Head to SHAPE.com and Health.com for more.

"The SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon brings together thousands of women from all over for a fun-filled day of inspiration and camaraderie," said Christine Burke, NYRR's Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. "Together with our partners at SHAPE and Health, New York Road Runners is able to use the transformative power of running to bring women of all abilities and backgrounds together for a powerful and unforgettable shared experience."

Back for a second year, Food Bank For New York City will be the charity partner for the event, raising funds and awareness for their Woman to Woman campaign that ensures women and girls in New York City have access to food, period products and personal hygiene essentials.

Supporters and spectators are welcome to join and cheer on runners along the course in Central Park and visit the Race Day Festival at the park's Naumburg Bandshell, which will feature live music, an awards ceremony, raffles, and other interactive activities.

Register for the SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon here and learn more about this event at ShapeHealthHalf.com. Fees start at $85 for NYRR members and $75 for non-members. Join the conversation on social media through the hashtag #WomenRunTheWorld and by following @ShapeHealthHalf on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

ABOUT SHAPE

SHAPE is a digital fitness destination and community that offers inclusive, trusted, and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone, at any point in their wellness journey. We deliver science-backed information to help you safely navigate your path, whether you're working toward a specific fitness goal or just hope to feel better and have more energy. Our vast library provides expert advice, editor reviews, trend reports, and personal essays all with the goal of inspiring you to take on your next wellness challenge with confidence and enthusiasm. We understand that your wellness journey doesn't end just because you crossed one finish line — and we're right beside you, every step of the way. SHAPE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. www.shape.com.

ABOUT HEALTH

Health is a renowned source for evidence-based health and wellness information that meets everyone – inclusive of all genders, ages, races, and abilities – where they are in their health and wellness journey. For over 40 years, Health has helped millions of readers cut through medical jargon, providing information in an easy-to-understand and culturally competent way to help readers take the next step in their health. Health is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. www.health.com.

ABOUT NEW YORK ROAD RUNNERS (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org .

