Last Chance for Animals Teams Up With Moby to Release "Super Cow" PSA on World Vegetarian Day

Short film, featuring music by Moby, promoting kindness and compassion for all living beings debuts September 29

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Last Chance for Animals (LCA), along with award-winning film writer/director, Dustin Brown, are proud to announce the release of "Super Cow," a short film that sheds light on the millions of animal lives lost every year to the meat and dairy industries. Told in gripping stop-motion animation and featuring music by Moby, "Super Cow" follows the journey of a dairy cow named Daisy and her daring escape from slaughter.

The short film is being released to coincide with World Vegetarian Day, which is celebrated internationally every October 1, but the hope is that Daisy's story will reach a wider audience beyond the animal rights community. "We don't want to just speak to the choir, but to reach meat eaters and people from all backgrounds that perhaps have never thought about this issue in this way," said Brown. "Hopefully, the film can raise questions and create a dialogue. Ultimately, the goal is to spread compassion and kindness for all living beings."

LCA has taken home numerous awards for their "Casa de Carne" and "Food for Thought" PSAs, both of which were also written and directed by Brown. "We are proud to have an opportunity to produce inspiring films that are aimed at creating awareness for a more humane world," said LCA president and founder Chris DeRose. "We hope Daisy's story will resonate and will motivate people to be more altruistic."

Watch the premiere of "Super Cow" on YouTube at 10AM PST, September 29: https://youtu.be/AXeuRXWsQaY

ABOUT DUSTIN BROWN :

Dustin Brown is a writer, director, and film editor with a passion for telling character-driven, socially conscious stories. His work has been recognized by some of the most prestigious film festivals and organizations including the Cannes Film Festival, BAFTA, Clermont-Ferrand, as well as Film Independent, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. He is a graduate of the American Film Institute Directing Program.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://lcanimal.org .

