Illumina Unveils Revolutionary NovaSeq X Series to Rapidly Accelerate Genomic Discoveries and Improve Human Health

New technology enables highest levels of accuracy at immense scale, with the power to sequence more than 20,000 genomes per year

Our most sustainable high-throughput sequencer delivers 90% reduction in packaging and 50% reduction in plastic waste, and eliminates dry ice shipments, expanding global access to genomic medicine

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the launch of the NovaSeq™ X Series (NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus), new production-scale sequencers that will push the limits of what is possible with genomic medicine, enabling faster, more powerful, and more sustainable sequencing. Using revolutionary new technology, NovaSeq X Plus can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year – 2.5 times the throughput of prior sequencers – greatly accelerating genomic discovery and clinical insights, to understand disease and ultimately transform patient lives.

Today, Illumina unveiled the groundbreaking NovaSeq X Series, new production-scale sequencers that will push the limits of what is possible with genomic medicine, enabling faster, more powerful, and more sustainable sequencing. The announcement was made live from the Illumina Genomics Forum in San Diego, Calif. (PRNewswire)

"Illumina has been a pioneer in genomics for more than two decades, and with this new sequencer, we are reinventing the genomics industry once again. Today, we are forging a new path forward to advance more breakthroughs in cancer and genetic disease treatments, precision therapies, and pandemic preparedness," said Francis deSouza, Illumina's Chief Executive Officer. "Innovations like NovaSeq X are at the heart of how we will transform patient lives, and this groundbreaking technology will empower researchers, scientists, and clinicians in the fight to diagnose, treat – and eventually cure – disease while making genomics more sustainable and accessible to millions more people around the world."

With its NovaSeq X Series, Illumina redesigned every dimension of its world-class sequencers to further increase speed, scale, accuracy, and sustainability. Highlights include:

Launch of a fundamentally new sequencing by synthesis (SBS) chemistry, formerly known as Chemistry X – now known as XLEAP-SBS™ – engineered for 2x higher speed and up to 3x greater accuracy

Development of our highest-resolution optics and ultra-high density flow cells, delivering 2.5x greater throughput while driving down sequencing costs

Integration of on-board DRAGEN™ Bio-IT with ORA compression, enabling highly accurate and fully automated secondary analysis with 5x lossless data compression

Creation of 15 new thermostable reagents, supporting ambient-temperature shipping, eliminating the need for dry ice and reducing waste

"To propel life-saving discoveries and drive better patient outcomes at scale, we needed a new type of sequencer that could revolutionize genomics as we know it. This is why we set out to disrupt the status quo and build the technology from the ground-up, introducing fundamentally new chemistry, higher-resolution optics, ultra-dense flow cells, and more," said Alex Aravanis, Illumina's Chief Technology Officer. "With brand new chemistry and underlying hardware and software, along with the ability to combine genomics innovations on a single platform, NovaSeq X sets a new standard in sequencing technology, while enabling discoveries and patient outcomes we never thought possible."

NovaSeq X also significantly reduces waste and environmental impact, reflecting Illumina's commitment to using its technology to support the health of people and the planet. NovaSeq X features a 90% reduction in packaging waste and weight and 50% reduction in plastic usage compared to NovaSeq 6000. The enablement of ambient-temperature shipping of reagents will result in nearly 500 tons of dry ice savings per year, while significantly reducing waste streams for our customers.

What Illumina's Partners Are Saying

"We are excited to see the advance of sequencing technologies—such as Illumina's NovaSeq X—and the prospect of higher-quality, lower-cost sequencing," said Stacey Gabriel, PhD, Chief Genomics Officer and Senior Director of the Genomics Platform at Broad Institute. "Such advances will enable us to increase the sample size, power, and diversity of research cohorts, including population biobanks, and further push boundaries of genomics through the acceleration of clinical WGS across a variety of settings."

"Illumina provided us with the first technology that allowed for the sequencing of thousands and then hundreds of thousands of whole genomes. The new NovaSeq X is going to allow us to sequence the genomes of whole nations," said Kári Stefánsson, Founder and CEO of deCODE genetics.

"We're very excited to be a launching partner for NovaSeq X Series. Macrogen always strives to become the champion of personal whole genome sequencing," said Professor Jeongsun Seo, Chairman of Macrogen. "I strongly believe NovaSeq X Series will accelerate our path towards the $100 genome. This will enable us to deliver a genetic blueprint to everyone in the world to unlock individual potential and increase life quality – hence the company's slogan: 'Humanizing genomics'."

"The power, scale, efficiency, and sustainability of the NovaSeq X platform will rapidly accelerate our aspirational efforts to sequence tens of millions of exomes and genomes to identify novel drug targets and advance therapeutics in development through precision genomics," said John Overton, PhD, Vice President and Chief Sequencing Officer of the Regeneron Genetics Center. "These efforts help us unlock the power of genomics to advance our understanding of human health and hopefully improve outcomes for patients around the world."

For more information on NovaSeq X Series sequencers, please visit illumina.com/novaseqx.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing and launching new products and services, including modifying and scaling manufacturing operations, and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (ii) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; and (iii) the acceptance by customers of our newly launched products, which may or may not meet our and their expectations, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

858-291-6421

IR@illumina.com

Media:

David McAlpine

347-327-1336

Samantha Beal

714-227-2661

PR@illumina.com

Illumina, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Illumina, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.