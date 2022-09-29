ENERGYRE ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- energyRe, a mission-driven developer of large-scale, 100% renewable clean energy solutions, today announced a major expansion of its senior leadership team. The new additions will be instrumental to energyRe's strategic vision for exponential growth and continuing to deliver significant value for communities, clients, investors and shareholders.

N/A (PRNewsfoto/energyRe) (PRNewswire)

"energyRe is at a pivotal growth point, which is reflected in the quality, talent, and experience of the people joining our team," said Miguel Prado, CEO of energyRe. "As North America transitions to a sustainable energy sector, energyRe is uniquely positioned to capitalize on expanding market opportunities and deliver real results across the board. With our entrepreneurial DNA, our best-in-class team and our proven ability to partner in historic infrastructure projects, we are solving complex challenges and leading the way to reliable clean energy future."

Wayne Galli—Senior Vice President, Transmission Development

Wayne Galli will serve as Senior Vice President, Transmission Development for energyRe. Dr. Galli has 25 years of experience in power systems and energy engineering with a primary focus on transmission system planning and operations, market design, and transmission development. Before joining energyRe, Dr. Galli led the technical services team at Next Era Energy Transmission in pursuit of FERC Order 1000 competitive transmission projects. His earlier efforts during the Texas CREZ initiative and early pursuits of merchant transmission projects under NextEra Energy Resources advanced the creation of NextEra Energy Transmission. Additionally, Dr. Galli was part of the founding management team of Clean Line Energy Partners, where he led technical and environmental efforts for the development of approximately $10 billion in merchant-based transmission. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from Louisiana Tech University and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Purdue University.

Asha Gandhi—Senior Vice President, Finance

Asha Gandhi will serve as Senior Vice President, Finance for energyRe. Ms. Gandhi has more than a decade of experience in the renewable energy sector and joins energyRe from EDP Renewables North America, where she was previously the Senior Director of Finance. At EDPR NA, Ms. Gandhi managed $10 billion of operating portfolios of renewable assets, oversaw the creation of financing solutions to fund EDPR NA's growing business in excess of $7 billion through tax equity investments, cash equity divestments, project Finance for projects in Canada and Mexico, capital markets, treasury and portfolio management. Prior to EDPR NA, Ms. Gandhi actively led development projects in women's empowerment, solid waste management and rural renewable energy projects through Indicorps and before that analyzed risk for Morgan Stanley's Multi Asset Class. Ms. Gandhi has a B.A. in Economics & Productions Operations Management from Drexel University and has completed executive courses at both Harvard and Rice Universities.

Cynthia Martinez—Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Cynthia Martinez will serve as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for energyRe. Prior to joining energyRe, Cynthia led the legal team that rapidly scaled TotalEnergies Renewables USA to 10+ gigawatts in development or operation across distributed solar, large-scale solar, offshore wind, and energy storage. Ms. Martinez previously served as Vice President and General Counsel to Meridian Solar, a leading solar developer and EPC contractor and practiced in a top-tier global law firm, Vinson & Elkins. Cynthia earned her M.B.A. and J.D. from the University of Texas and her B.A. from Georgetown University.

Nash Tahmaz—Senior Vice President, Offshore Wind

Nash Tahmaz will serve as Senior Vice President, Offshore Wind for energyRe. Mr. Tahmaz has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry and more than a decade of experience in offshore wind. Prior to joining energyRe, Mr. Tahmaz was Leader, Offshore Wind Execution at Equinor ASA/UK, where he led the U.S. East Coast offshore wind business development working group on behalf of the partners BP and Equinor. Mr. Tahmaz was also involved among others in the development and bankability of Hywind Scotland, the world's first floating offshore wind farm, and Dogger Bank, the world's largest offshore windfarm where he was head of operations and safety. Mr. Tahmaz holds an Executive MBA from Imperial College London and a M.S. in Industrial Hygiene from the University of Aberdeen.

ABOUT ENERGYRE

energyRe, LLC is a leading independent clean energy company focused on solving complex challenges and providing clean energy solutions. The executive management team has developed and built more than 8,800 MW of wind, solar and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. energyRe's founding investors include principals of Related Companies, one of the nation's most prominent privately-owned real estate firms and one of the country's largest creators and preservationists of affordable housing. energyRe is guided by the values of community engagement, government partnership, and a demonstrated commitment to sustainability. energyRe has offices in New York and Houston. For more information about energyRe, visit www.energyre.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE energyRe