Levi Nelson Honored as Wisconsin Dairy Athlete of the Month

First recipient is recognized in WisSports.net and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin partnership

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity footballer, Levi Nelson of Heartland Ridge Farm/Ter-Rae Farms, Inc., Ellsworth, Wisconsin, is the first recipient of the Wisconsin Dairy Athlete of the Month sponsored by WisSports.net (WSN) in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW). WSN's Wisconsin Dairy Athlete of the Month initiative aims to showcase Wisconsin's dedicated dairy farmers and the youth who grow and raise food for their local communities.

Nelson is a sophomore at Ellsworth High School. He is currently a running back on the varsity football team with plans to exceed last year's successes in wrestling and track and field. Nelson is tasked with animal care on the farm where he owns six Holsteins on his own and three heifers in partnership with his niece. In addition to his athletic interests and helping his family on the farm, he is a member of the Springbrook 4-H Club and the Ellsworth FFA Chapter where he gets involved with service work throughout the community.

"We are proud to partner with WisSports.net to create a truly unique opportunity to highlight the future of Wisconsin's dairy industry," said Chad Vincent, CEO, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "The opportunity to recognize exceptional individuals who embody character, commitment, and determination, both on and off the field, helps share the story of today's dairy farm families."

DFW and WSN are recognizing high school student-athletes who are actively involved on a Wisconsin dairy farm and participate in at least one WIAA-sanctioned varsity sport. Dairy is a vital part of the economy in nearly every Wisconsin county, whether urban or rural. Family-owned farms, dairy processors and dairy-related businesses generate thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of economic activity while contributing to local income and tax revenues.

"WSN showcases some of the brightest student-athletes and the biggest sports moments across the state," said Travis Wilson, WisSports.net General Manager. "We are proud to be in America's Dairyland and thrilled to partner with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to feature these talented individuals."

Nominate a high school athlete for the Wisconsin Dairy Athlete of the Month by visiting www.wissports.net or clicking here. Each month, one athlete will be selected from nominations received.

Selected student athletes will be featured on www.wissports.net as well as DFW and WSN social media channels.

