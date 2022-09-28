Agree Realty Announces Settlement of All Outstanding Forward Equity for Net Proceeds of Approximately $599 million

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will settle all outstanding forward equity for net proceeds of approximately $599 million. The Company anticipates the settlement of all 8,739,752 shares will occur on September 30, 2022.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,607 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 33.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

