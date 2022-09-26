InventHelp Inventor Develops Hydrating Rolls For Mouth (HAD-178)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and flavorful way to hydrate the mouth and relieve dryness," said an inventor, from Hallandale Beach, Fla., "so I invented the HYDRATING ROLLS FOR MOUTH. My design could help to hydrate, soothe and freshen the oral cavity."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to alleviate dry mouth. It also offers an appealing taste. As a result, it could help to promote oral health and it could help to kill bacteria that causes bad breath. The invention features a unique design that is easy to transport and consume so it is ideal for individuals who experience dry mouth, the elderly, members of the labor force, those who speak a great deal, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp