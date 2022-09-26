DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Tucson

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Tucson, Arizona. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 77 territories across 25 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

Looking for a new opportunity and a way to create a family legacy, Tucson residents and married couple Robert and Antoinette Wiglesworth decided to open a franchise with DoodyCalls. After Robert's service in the Air Force landed him in Tucson years ago, he became passionate about growing deep roots in the community he was raising his family in. This new franchise venture is offering both Robert and Antoinette a chance to create deeper connections with their neighbors and provide a unique service that benefits both the economy and environment.

"DoodyCalls offered us a unique business opportunity with a scalable business model that we couldn't resist," said Robert Wiglesworth, co-owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Southern Arizona. "We have great pride in our community, and this is such a valuable opportunity to create deeper ties to our neighbors and offer a useful service to those around us."

The couple was drawn to DoodyCalls simple, effective business model and opportunity to introduce their community to a fun, impactful service that allows everyone to spend more quality time with their pets. The Wiglesworths look forward to not only building local success but setting a great entrepreneurial example to their two children by allowing them to join them on the job when possible.

"We at DoodyCalls are excited to expand our franchise footprint into the Grand Canyon State and see the Tucson team flourish as they service their community," said Larry Amos, Vice President of DoodyCalls. "We are optimistic about their future success and happily welcome them into our franchise family."

The Tucson DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Marana, Oracle, Red Rock, Tucson, SaddleBrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke, Catalina, and Oro Valley.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the Tucson franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/southern-arizona. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 25 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

