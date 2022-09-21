T. ROWE PRICE PARTICIPATES IN "MANAGEMENT LEADERSHIP FOR TOMORROW HISPANIC EQUITY AT WORK" LAUNCH

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) proudly announces its participation in the Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) Hispanic Equity at Work Certification. The firm is one of 17 industry-leading employers to participate in the inaugural certification class. This three-year process is rooted in action, accountability, and measurable results, establishing a rigorous standard of and a road map to Hispanic equity in the workplace. The firm also participates in the MLT Black Equity at Work Certification program.

"Accountability is fundamental to our business as well as our intentional diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy," said Raymone Jackson, global head of DEI. "We are excited to continue our work with Management Leadership for Tomorrow with the Hispanic Equity at Work Certification to further ensure success in creating an inclusive and diverse workplace. When we demonstrate action, learning, initiative, and execution, we build trust and better business outcomes. That trust, combined with our DEI learnings and shared experiences, sets the stage for a more equitable future."

With more than 2,000 Hispanic MLT alumni, MLT is leveraging its expertise and first-class certification framework to launch the Hispanic Equity at Work Certification program. This program is the next chapter of the organization's Racial Equity at Work Certification programs and adopts the rigorous components of the Black Equity at Work Certification program while integrating the key systematic disadvantages Hispanics face. The certification provides a path for companies to make significant progress toward Hispanic equity by focusing on five core pillars: representation at every level, compensation equity, workplace culture, business practices, and contributions and investments.

Currently, 31.7% of T. Rowe Price's U.S. associates are ethnically diverse, with 18.4% being Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and/or Native American. In addition to participating in this certification, T. Rowe Price also partners with the Robert Toigo Foundation, the Hispanic Federation, the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), and #WeAllGrow Latina, among many others, to help source diverse talent and share insight into the firm's culture. Internally, the Latinx Heritage community of MOSAIC—our associate-led business resource groups (BRGs) for ethnically diverse associates—offers year-round opportunities to engage, network, and celebrate the diversity of the firm's 7,500+ global workforce. In addition, several firmwide leadership programs for diverse talent aim to expand access and opportunity through mentoring, coaching, and accelerated development. These programs support our Latinx and diverse talent, amplify the voice of diverse talent, create networking opportunities, and offer visibility to senior leadership and sponsors.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), is a global investment management organization with $1.34 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

ABOUT MANAGEMENT LEADERSHIP FOR TOMORROW

Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) is a national nonprofit working to transform our country's leadership pipelines and increase access to the American Dream. MLT provides Black, Latinx, and Native American talent with the coaching, playbook, and networks they need in order to excel in high-trajectory careers, secure economic mobility for their families, and become high-impact senior leaders equipped to advocate for vulnerable communities. MLT also provides a comprehensive solution for institutions, which combines best-in-class recruitment, retention, and diversity strategy offerings. Learn more at www.mltracialequityatwork.org.

