Credit One Bank Announces New Travel Site with Priceline

Wander® Card members earn up to 10X points by booking travel through the Credit One Bank travel site powered by Priceline

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States, announced today that they are partnering with Priceline to launch a dedicated travel booking engine for Wander Card members: Credit One Bank travel site powered by Priceline.

Never Expires (PRNewswire)

Available exclusively to Wander Card members, users will earn 10X points on hotel and car rentals booked through the Credit One Bank travel site powered by Priceline. Cardmembers will also have access to hotel, flight, rental car and package deals provided by Priceline.

"With the launch of the Credit One Bank travel site powered by Priceline, we are giving new Wander Card members an easy way to make travel purchases and have more rewarding adventures," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank.

"Priceline is partnering with Credit One Bank on their travel site, so that together, we can make travel even more rewarding for their cardmembers," shared Rob Mauer, VP, Business Development, Priceline Partner Network. "We are excited to provide Wander Card members an easy-to-use travel booking experience and access to Priceline's extensive inventory of travel deals."

The Credit One Bank travel site is accessible to new Wander Card members through their online account or the Credit One Bank Mobile App. To learn more, see if you pre-qualify for the Wander Card, or to see additional terms and conditions regarding benefits and features, visit CreditOneBank.com/Wander .

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of products for people in all stages of their financial life including credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leader in online travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

CONTACT: Rachel Baker, rachel@genuinearticlecomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Credit One Bank