Texas Disclosures Now Available in Breeze by SkySlope

Breeze enables listing agents and sellers to send and prepare disclosures fast and easy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction software, has launched Breeze, an all-around simple and streamlined application making Texas disclosures easy to complete for agents and sellers.

Breeze provides a TurboTax-style disclosure experience for home sellers. Agents can quickly prepare and send real estate disclosures. Sellers can complete disclosures quickly and more accurately. Give sellers the best possible customer experience with Breeze. (PRNewswire)

SkySlope's core product, SkySlope Suite, enables brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to track their deals while remaining compliant. Equipped with forms and a digital signature tool, SkySlope provides a frictionless workflow that saves time for agents. As the transaction management platform serving over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope is known for its award-winning customer experience.

With the launch of Breeze, SkySlope gives agents the ability to prepare and send seller disclosures to their clients at lightning speed, from anywhere. Available at no cost, Breeze provides sellers with tool tips and legal definitions in accessible language to help prevent critical mistakes that may cause lawsuits against sellers, agents, and brokers. Guided workflows simplify complicated and confusing disclosure forms— helping sellers complete disclosures quickly and with more confidence and accuracy.

Breeze Features

Streamlined disclosure preparation equipped with MLS data sync

Status visibility, notifications, and easy revision requests

Simple guided workflows with helpful tips (think TurboTax) for clients

Equipped with SkySlope DigiSign for free, unlimited, and secure digital signatures

Seamlessly integrated with SkySlope's suite of products

"Breeze is truly a one-stop-shop for faster disclosures," says Diana Costas of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. "The guided workflow helps clients complete disclosures quickly and accurately and our agents can easily prepare disclosures, request signatures, and submit forms for compliance review."

"Disclosures are a common pain point for both agents and sellers," explains SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "We're excited to launch a solution that takes a complicated process and makes it effortless for REALTORS® and home sellers."

Coming soon to a state near you! Breeze is expanding to help more agents and their clients complete disclosures with ease and confidence. Breeze is currently available in California, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, and Nevada! Breeze will continue to launch in more states throughout 2022.



Is Breeze not available in your state yet? Don't worry, we're coming! Sign up to get an update when we've launched in your state. Visit breeze.skyslope.com and scroll to the "Work from anywhere" section on the Breeze page, select your state, and enter your information.

For more information about Breeze, please visit breeze.skyslope.com.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2021, over 300,000 users across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 2.25M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit skyslope.com.

Contact

SkySlope

hello@skyslope.com

1-800-507-4117

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkySlope