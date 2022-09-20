Gen.G Announces Bose as Its Audio Lifestyle Partner

Musicians and Gaming Creators will be highlighted in a Series of Livestreams and Episodes of "Musicians that Game"

Bose will be the official supporting partner of Gen.G Tigers with in-game ads during home court NBA 2K League Games and a Tournament Invitational

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G announced their new partnership with the premier audio company, Bose, as the "Official Audio Lifestyle Partner." The partnership with Bose, who is fresh off the launch of the new QuietComfort Earbuds II, will feature a variety of initiatives to showcase the audio company's sound credentials to the gaming industry and create iconic moments for fans.

Bose will be the official supporting partner of Gen.G Tigers with in-game ads during home court NBA 2K League Games and a Tournament Invitational. (PRNewswire)

Following the announcement, the partnership continues on September 21 with a music and gaming livestream across Twitch featuring a "Guess that Song" game show including Gen.G content creators and a product giveaway. In collaboration with Bose, Gen.G will also launch an original content series, "Musicians that Game," that explores the authentic connection between gaming and music, highlighting DJs, gamers, and music artists with a passion for the two lifestyles. Additionally, Bose will be a supporting partner of Gen.G Tigers in the NBA 2K League.

"Sound has obviously been an integral part of gaming. Without it, there's honestly no life behind the video games we play," said Gina Chung, Chief Marketing Officer at Gen.G. "We're really excited to be partnering with Bose to create more memories that fans won't soon forget."

"At Bose, we aim to create sound experiences that transform our relationship with the world around us. In gaming, that sound is vital to creating a truly immersive experience that makes fans passionate about the games they play," said Jim Mollica, chief marketing officer at Bose. "We are thrilled to partner with Gen.G to help bring great sound to esports and immersive moments that fans will never forget."

Additional details about the partnership include:

Livestreams: A series of eight promotional livestreams begin on September 21 and will feature VALORANT voice actress and game streamer Shannon Williams, Gaming and Music Host Emily Mei and former pro League of Legends player turned content creator, Nemesis. Fans will be rewarded with engaging content and promotional giveaways. These streams will serve as the ongoing authentic connection between music and the games fans love.

"Musicians that Game:" To further showcase the intersection of music and gaming, Bose and Gen.G will produce a content series that highlights 4 musicians who enjoy esports and gaming, whether casual or an enthusiast. The series will feature stories from Dreamville recording artist, Bas , Big Cheese , Four Color Zack , and Shannon Williams and their relationship to gaming. Fans will be able to check out the series on Gen.G's IGTV and Twitter to see their favorite artist and how gaming has made an impact on them and even their music.

Gen.G Tigers/NBA 2K League: As the official supporting partner of the Gen.G Tigers in the NBA 2K League, Bose will have in-game virtual ads on the sideline boards, Jumbo Tron and LED boards around the stadium and branding on the home court throughout the season. Bose will also host "The Bose 2K Invitational Tournament," where 2K players across the country can compete in an online tournament in order to qualify for the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft as a participant of the "Draft Eligible Tournament." Teams can enter in either a 3 versus 3 or 5 versus 5 format. The tournament's semifinals and finals will be livestreamed on Gen.G and/or Bose Twitch channel.

Bose joins the Gen.G family of brands including 1Password, Burberry, Crocs, King's Hawaiian, McDonald's, Mobil1, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen.G