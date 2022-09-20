ChuanQi IP, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global AirDrop Event.

MIR2M: The Warrior was launched in the global market (except Korea, China ) on September 1st .

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WEMADE (CEO: Henry Chang)'s subsidiary company ChuanQi IP has launched in the global market (except Korea, China) offers for its first game in the MIR2M series, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' on September 1st.

'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global launch commemorative airdrop events is in progress. It is an event where a total of 1.2 million CQBs will be given to the first 4 million people on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to this, various events are underway in which a total of 100 thousand CQBs will be given to the first 1 million people only by growing their characters.

'MIR2M: the Warrior' is a role-playing game that features Eastern Oriental Martial Art, which is being developed using the IP of WEMADE's representative work The Legend of Mir 2. In this game, players can enjoy a variety of PK contents (Battle of Sabuk, the War of the Territorial Occupation, etc.) and clan contents (Clan Boss, Boss Raid, etc.).

More fun is added with a Play and Earn (P&E) method that uses CQB tokens, which can be produced with septaria. The septaria can be obtained for free while playing the game. CQB token will be applied to future games in the MIR2M series.

Jointly developed by ChuanQi IP and Hunter Games 'MIR2M: The Warrior', was onboarded to WEMADE's blockchain game platform 'WEMIX PLAY'. Playable on both mobile devices and PC client versions.

Detailed information on MIR2M: The Warrior and Air-Drop Event could be found on the game's official website www.mir2m.world.

