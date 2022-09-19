The Toy Insider Experts Reveal the Hottest Toys of 2022 for Smart and Budget-Savvy Holiday Shopping

Toys on Hot 20, STEM 10 and 12 Under $20 Lists Average Under $50

More than 100 Toys in Holiday Gift Guide are Under $25

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider, the toy industry's most influential organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, unveiled its expert picks for the best toys, games and gifts in its 17th annual Holiday Gift Guide . The hottest and most coveted products for 2022 are broken out into three toy lists: the Hot 20, the toys topping every kid's wish list; the STEM 10, playthings to hone kids' STEM skills; and the 12 Under $20, high-value toys and games that don't break the bank. This year's complete holiday gift guide has more than 360 toys from 145 toymakers.

Shopping for holiday gifts this year comes with continued challenges, including record-high inflation creating price hikes across all toy categories and the still-present effects from the supply chain issues of 2021.

"We're already seeing inflation impacting the toy box. Getting your hands on hot toys this year means budgeting more dollars, plus shopping early to avoid the disappointment of a sold-out toy," said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider. Data gathered by The Toy Insider shows consumers can expect to pay up to 15 percent more on toys and games this holiday season.

Schacht reassures parents and gift-givers: "Our gift guide is a handy and well-rounded resource for anyone shopping more mindfully for kids this holiday season. We hand-picked products so that no matter your budget and how you shop—online, in store, at a mass retailer or local toy shop—there's something for everyone at every price point."

The Toy Insider's Holiday Gift Guide features a wide mix of budget-friendly toys and games: More than 70% of the guide has options under $50, with more than 125 of them under $25. It also includes curated selections that guarantee something for kids across all ages and interests. The guide represents a trendy assortment of tech upgrades, multi-generational play, food-inspired fun, and toys that encourage wellness.

The Toy Insider's Hot 20

0-2 years

Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats (Mattel)

Level Up Gaming Chair (LeapFrog)

3-4 years

Barbie Dreamhouse (Mattel)

Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse (Moose Toys)

Clean Sweep Learning Caddy (LeapFrog)

CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Doll (Jazwares)

Disney Encanto EZ Link Karaoke Machine (eKids)

Disney Junior Alice's Wonderland Bakery Alice Doll & Magical Oven Set (Just Play)

Monster Jam Monster Garage (Spin Master)

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset (Hasbro)

5-7 years

Addison Rae – Deluxe Music Fashion Doll (Bonkers Toys)

Akedo Triple Strike Tag Team Arena (Moose Toys)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Show (MGA Entertainment)

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball (Moose Toys)

RukusFX Motion-Controlled Music Mixer (Just Play)

Squishmallows 16-inch Buddy Squad (Jazwares)

8+ years

AirTitans Jurassic World Massive Attack T.Rex R/C (Jakks Pacific)

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course (LEGO)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)

Vital Hero (Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America)

The Toy Insider's STEM 10

Critter Creator Fossil Kit (Crayola)

LEGO City Mars Spacecraft Exploration Missions (LEGO)

Magic Adventures Microscope (LeapFrog)

National Geographic Herb Garden Growing Kit (Blue Marble)

Osmo Coding Starter Kit (Osmo)

Pinxies Butterfly Hot Air Balloon (Luki Lab)

Smart Chart Medical Kit (VTech)

Switcheroo Coding Crew (Learning Resources)

Trestle Tracks Deluxe (Fat Brain Toys)

Ultra Bionic Blaster (Thames & Kosmos)

The Toy Insider's 12 Under $20

5 Surprise Foodie Mini Brands (ZURU)

Captivz Dominion Dino Surprise Egg (ToyMonster)

CoComelon Pattern Party Game (Funko Games)

Express My Feelings Journal (hand2mind)

Fashion Fidgets (WowWee)

Glow Fusion Marker Coloring Sets (Crayola)

Kittens vs Gherkins (Cepia)

Pixicade Pets (BitOGenius)

Playfoam Naturals (Educational Insights)

Pop It! Pro (Buffalo Games)

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Starfighter Class (Jazwares)

Tugl Cube (Fat Brain Toys)

Parents and gift-givers can easily search for toys and games at thetoyinsider.com by a child's age group (broken out into 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8+). They can also compare prices from a variety of popular retailers.

The Toy Insider is an independent organization. Its team of experts attends major toy industry trade shows and events; conducts briefings with manufacturers, retailers and analysts throughout the year; and delivers the latest toy news, product roundups and hands-on toy reviews that consumers trust.

The Toy Insider gift guide submission process is open to all toy companies of all sizes. Toys must be new for 2022 and available to consumers for purchase during the holiday season, either on the company's website or through any retail partner. When evaluating toys, the team considers play value, originality, skill building, product integrity and, of course, the fun factor.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. Its team of toy experts publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with 125 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media & Events, publisher of The Pop Insider , a daily pop culture news and review site that will #fuelyourfandom, as well as leading trade publication The Toy Book , which helps its readers stay on the #pulseofplay. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

