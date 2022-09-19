NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Missha, a leader in Korea's cosmetics market, is proud to announce its partnership with Saks.com, the premier luxury ecommerce platform driven by Saks Fifth Avenue. This expansion marks the first major North American department store retailer to carry Missha's skincare assortment.

Award-winning skin care brand Missha Launches at Saks Fifth Avenue (PRNewswire)

Part of the skincare portfolio of Able C&C, a Global Top 100 Manufacturer of skincare and beauty products based in Seoul, Missha is powered by research and innovation. Products feature patented, proprietary ingredient blends, absorption technology, and unique probiotic fermentation methods.

The brand will debut in the skin care category on Saks.com with the following: All Around Safe Block Soft Finish Sun Milk, Missha Snail collection, Time Revolution Night Repair collection, and its iconic Time Revolution Essences, which include the Artemisia Treatment Essence, Red Algae Treatment Essence, The First Essence Enriched, and The First Essence 5X, the number one best-selling toning essence with over 11 million bottles sold worldwide.

"We couldn't have asked for a better partner for our inaugural launch into the luxury department store arena," said Jay Ahn, Co-CEO of Missha and parent company Able C&C US. "Our partnership with Saks marks a tremendous step forward in our plan for North American expansion and is also a testament to the efficacy of Missha's products as well as the growing k-beauty category in the U.S."

"The Saks brand represents luxury and quality—two attributes that are at the core of Missha's brand DNA," said Sehoon Chang, Co-CEO of Missha and Able C&C US. "Missha strives to develop science-backed, advanced skincare solutions that deliver effective results, and we are thrilled to now be able to bring these solutions to the Saks customer."

Missha products are available for purchase on Saks.com, with prices ranging from $35.00-$55.00.

ABOUT MISSHA

Missha is a global beauty brand renowned for its high-quality skin care and cosmetic solutions that deliver lasting effects. Featuring an advanced custom absorption technology that deeply delivers carefully selected active ingredients into the skin, Missha products focus on holistic functionality, efficacy, and balance. The line includes an array of skincare and makeup products that are lab proven through research to verify their effects and safety. To learn more about Missha, please visit www.MisshaUS.com or follow on social media @MisshaUS.

ABOUT ABLE C&C

Based in Seoul, Korea, Able C&C is a first-generation beauty company and a Global Top 100 Manufacturer of skincare and beauty products. Launched 20 years ago as a beauty retail store in a Korean subway station, Able C&C has grown to become the third largest K-beauty manufacturer in South Korea. With "Able" representing a can-do spirit and "C&C" meaning "creation and communication," Able C&C is rooted in innovation and its founding mission of making high quality beauty products accessible and affordable. Able C&C brings these core values to life every day through its global beauty and skincare brands. To learn more about Able C&C and its brands, visit www.able-cnc.com/en.

Contact: David Cho | dcho@ablecncus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Able C&C US, Inc.