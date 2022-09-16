Industry Expert Darrius Jones Heads to USAA as SVP of Enterprise Digital, Design and Innovation

Jones to focus on company's innovative future and digital member experience

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA has hired Darrius Jones for a new role as senior vice president of enterprise digital, design and innovation. Jones, a strategic leader with a passion for new and forward thinking, returns to USAA with an expansive portfolio in digital capabilities, design and innovation. He will report to Ameesh Vakharia, USAA's chief strategy and brand officer.

"Darrius is a seasoned executive with vast experience connecting people to digital solutions that make doing business with a company and life easier," said Vakharia. "Our more than 13 million members are located across the globe, and 95 percent of their interactions are happening in digital channels. USAA has innovation at the forefront and ensuring we provide a seamless, digital experience across our property and casualty insurance, life insurance and banking services is critical as we embark on our second century serving military families."

Jones will drive the development of digital solutions that match the industry-renowned, empathetic service provided by USAA teammates. His responsibilities will include leadership of multiple customer experience teams, as well as innovation focused on digitally-scaled interactions, employee experience and cybersecurity.

In his past roles at USAA, Jones directed innovation companywide, including USAA Labs, which focuses on member and employee innovation, advanced research and innovation enablement.

In addition to his experience at USAA, Jones has served as a leader of digital, design, product management, marketing and innovation functions for several large companies including Charles Schwab, Poly, Cisco, Merrill Lynch and Computershare. As managing director at Schwab, he was responsible for product management, strategy and operation of the company's digital channels to easily help investors connect to their portfolios. Similarly, at Merrill Lynch Jones led the strategy development for the company's contact center and telecommunications technology that helped connect clients to advisors.

"USAA is a special place because of the members we serve and the dedication and passion of our employees who serve them," said Jones. "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead incredible teams of digital designers, innovators and big thinkers that will propel how we serve our employees and members going forward into our next 100 years."

