Bexson Biomedical Granted USPTO Patent Allowance on Proprietary Formulation Technology, SEVALENT™

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 17/546,880 filed on December 9, 2021 and titled Complexing Agent Salt Formulations of Pharmaceutical Compounds.

Bexson's formulation platform, branded as SEVALENTTM, is the basis for the Company's lead ketamine therapy, BB106. The Company believes this patent allowance expands the potential utility of its formulation technology, SEVALENTTM, to other small molecules. SEVALENTTM is designed to enable intravenous (IV)-only therapies to now be delivered subcutaneously in a controlled manner for use in the home setting.

"The allowance is significant as it protects our novel salt formulation technology across a broad platform of therapeutic areas," commented Jeffrey Becker, MD, Chief Scientific Officer. "There has been little innovation for delivery of small molecule therapies, which is why we believe the opportunity to migrate from IV to subcutaneous administration will be a game changer for both patients and payors."

"We are pleased with this step forward in building out the Company's patent portfolio and achieving another important milestone in protecting our formulation technology," said Gregg Peterson, CEO. "In addition, this allowance, along with our other patents, demonstrates our strong commitment to protecting the innovation and broad commercial opportunities offered by our growing product portfolio."

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions through new formulations designed for subcutaneous delivery. Bexson's proprietary platform, SEVALENTTM, can be applied to small molecules across a broad range of drug classes, enabling IV therapies to be delivered subcutaneously.

Bexson's lead therapy, BB106, is a low-dose ketamine treatment for post-operative pain management, a $36B global market and leading driver of opioid addiction. Additionally, management believes its BB106 formulation technology can be utilized to address various mental health indications.

