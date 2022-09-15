AI-Based Cloud Security Meets Live Professional Monitoring--Rhombus Releases 24/7 Alarm Monitoring with Video Verification and Emergency Dispatch

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhombus, a leader in enterprise cloud physical security, has released Alarm Monitoring, a 24/7 service that deters threats in real time and enhances an organization's after-hours security by combining AI-based alerts with live professional monitoring.

"Many IT and Safety Managers love that Rhombus automatically sends AI-based alerts but don't have the staff on call to respond after hours," says Rickey Cox, Director of Product at Rhombus. "This is where Alarm Monitoring comes in. When an alert is triggered—for instance, if human movement is detected when a building should be empty—an audible deterrent can be issued to deescalate a threatening situation and a live dispatcher will verify the alert to determine the appropriate course of action. The combination of issuing a deterrent while conducting a live investigation not only reduces false alarms but also accelerates incident resolution and emergency response."

Once an alert is triggered, live agents will automatically verify the alert and will text/call an organization's contact list or immediately dispatch emergency services if a threat to a person or property is identified. Additionally, with the Rhombus A100 Audio Gateway, an audible deterrent can be issued, such as a police siren, loud alarm, or custom message. Monitoring agents can also use the A100 as a two-way communication device, informing perpetrators that the authorities are on their way and to vacate the property. The use of an audible deterrent helps neutralize damage or threats in real-time as emergency services are en route.

Within minutes, Rhombus can trigger an alert, issue an audible deterrent, verify an alert, contact essential personnel regarding the situation, send emergency services, and provide contextual information to first responders, including alert footage, live streams, and location details.

Alarm Monitoring utilizes fully redundant, Five Diamond, UL-Listed Central Monitoring Centers and the full suite of Rhombus products –including smart cameras, sensors, and industry-leading AI analytics—to provide best-in-class coverage to enterprise organizations.

Rhombus Alarm Monitoring is now available starting at $1,799 per year, per location. For sales inquiries or additional information, contact sales@rhombussystems.com.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is a cloud physical security platform designed to bring greater intelligence, security, and productivity to enterprise organizations. Rhombus delivers NDAA-compliant smart cameras and connected sensors that can be managed from a single pane of glass to simplify infrastructure and security management at scale.

Backed by Cota Capital, MSD Partners, Lemnos Labs, and Promus Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit www.rhombus.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

