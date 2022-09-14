U.S. MAYORS, LATINO ORGANIZATIONS AND ADVOCATES CELEBRATE THE FOURTH ANNUAL SUPPORT LATINO BUSINESS DAY ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

Special day of action and support dedicated to champion the estimated 4.7 million Latino business owners who contribute to their communities and the U.S. economic engine

, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Support Latino Business (SLB), a community-founded nonprofit dedicated to providing resources and opportunities for Latino small businesses, officially announces the fourth annual Support Latino Business Day tomorrow, Wednesday September 14, 2022. Intentionally kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month one day early (September 15-October 15), Support Latino Business Day highlights the transformative impact made by the driving contributors of our nation's economy - Latino Small Businesses.

Support Latino Business Day of Action & Awareness to Uplift Latino Business Owners (PRNewswire)

Powered by volunteers and community advocates, Support Latino Business engages Mayors across the country to officially recognize and celebrate the significant contributions Latino businesses make to local communities on September 14 and everyday. Participating City Mayors in Support Latino Business Day 2022 include: Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Washington DC Mayor Murial Bouser, and over 50 more.

"Every single day, Latino business owners make incredible and invaluable contributions to communities here in Chicago and across the country," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Support Latino Business this year to recognize those contributions and celebrate the positive impact Latino business owners have had on our society and economy."

In addition to working with local leadership to galvanize support for Latino-led businesses, Support Latino Business partners with Latino-focused organizations to provide mentorship, networking, and unrestricted grants to small business owners to invest back in their businesses. With support from SLB, Poderistas hosted the 2022 Jefa Nation Grant to give Latina entrepreneurs and jefas poderosas an opportunity to receive resources to help grow and scale their business.

Also, honoring and celebrating diverse small businesses across the nation and opening on Support Latino Business Day are applications for the second annual #SupportSmallBiz Grant in partnership with Small Business Majority.

"Hispanic Americans are highly entrepreneurial, launching businesses at twice the rate of native-born Americans and creating meaningful opportunities through job creation," said Xiomara Peña , Vice President, Engagement, Small Business Majority. "We know Latino small business owners help grow the economy by filling labor needs, purchasing goods and paying taxes. And despite overwhelming challenges in accessing federal aid during the pandemic, this community pushed through and started new businesses at historic rates. We are excited and honored to help kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month with partner Support Latino Business. We look forward to participating in continued efforts that will spotlight the accomplishments of Latino small business owners and celebrate the diversity and innovation that this community brings to the small business ecosystem."

Support Latino Business will also be presenting grants through the SLB Impact Fund and will also begin taking applications starting September 14, 2022. For more information on these resources, visit https://supportlatino.biz/slb-resources/ .

"We are honored to work alongside community advocates, city mayors and partners across the country to uplift the Latino/x narrative in the U.S. and celebrate the vital and often unsung contributors of our nation's economy, Latino/x-business owners and entrepreneurs," said Jennifer Meza, Support Latino Business President. We look forward to advancing our mission to recognize, resource and champion diverse small business owners and entrepreneurs to continue building a thriving and equitable economy."

According to the 2021 State of Latino Entrepreneurship Report (SOLE) by LBAN and the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI), in the past 10 years, Latino-owned businesses have started at a faster rate than other groups—a 44% growth rate—compared to only 4% for non-Latino-owned firms.

Helping more patrons connect with and find Latino businesses to support, Support Latino Business has a growing national directory of Latino owned businesses of Interested Latino business owners. Individuals can sign up for the free directory at www.supportlatino.biz/directory .

Created for the community and by the community, the Support Latino Business initiative is championed by a diverse group of partners including City Mayor offices, local chambers, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Majority, Univision, along with support from partner agencies Captura Group, The Twins PR, and APC Collective. To become part of the Support Latino Business movement, visit https://supportlatino.biz/ and to find ways to participate in this Support Latino Business Day visit https://supportlatino.biz/slb-day-toolkit/ .

About Support Latino Business

Support Latino Business is a national community-led initiative shining a light on the significant economic contributions Latino businesses make, the jobs they help create, and the positive impact they bring to all local communities and the U.S. economy. One of the nation's most diverse networks of partners – including business leaders, owners, entrepreneurs, local activists, community organizations, elected officials, and corporate brands – come together to tell stories about the impact Latino/x businesses have today, and the endless possibilities they'll be realizing tomorrow. For more information or to be a part of the Support Latino Business movement, visit: https://supportlatino.biz/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Support Latino Business