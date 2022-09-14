Robert Half Names George Denlinger Operational President for U.S. Technology, Marketing and Legal Talent Solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted George Denlinger to operational president, overseeing U.S. operations for technology, marketing and legal talent solutions. In this role, he will also lead the company's national technology accounts, managed technology solutions and managed creative solutions.

George Denlinger (PRNewswire)

A 24-year veteran of Robert Half, Denlinger has held many leadership roles, including regional vice president for technology and creative talent solutions, district president for the legal practice group and, most recently, operational president for professional talent solutions in the Central United States.

"With the demand for specialized talent on the rise, we will continue to find innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers in the technology, marketing and legal space," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "George has the knowledge, tenure and passion we need to lead this critical business unit and take it to new heights."

In addition to his work at Robert Half, Denlinger is involved in several nonprofit organizations, including Food Bank of the Rockies, Ronald McDonald House, Project Angel Heart and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. A champion for diversity, equity and inclusion, Denlinger is also an executive sponsor of Robert Half's Somos Familia Employee Network Group and leads the company's partnership with ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals for America).

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides clients with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

Robert Half logo (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half