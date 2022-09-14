Richmond American Announces Model Home Debut in Rio Rancho

Tour the highly anticipated Moonstone & Sapphire models at Seasons at Broadmoor Heights

RIO RANCHO, N.M., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of two new model homes at Seasons at Broadmoor Heights in Rio Rancho. The two-story Moonstone and single-story Sapphire models boast the designer details today's homebuyers are seeking, such as open, inviting layouts for entertaining and lavish owner's suites with oversized walk-in closets.

Richmond American’s Moonstone plan is one of five inspired floor plans available at Seasons at Broadmoor Heights in Rio Rancho. (PRNewswire)

Model Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/SBHModelGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Model Grand Opening Event at Seasons at Broadmoor Heights from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25. In addition to complimentary snacks and model home tours, attendees can enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

More about this community (RichmondAmerican.com/SBH):

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the upper $300s

Five versatile ranch & two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,610 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Master-planned living with community parks & trails

Close proximity to Unser Boulevard & Highway 528

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Broadmoor Heights will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Broadmoor Heights is located 2394 Sandra Loop NE in Rio Rancho. For more information, or to RSVP for a model home tour, call 505.510.6600 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

