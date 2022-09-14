OM1 ENHANCES GASTROENTEROLOGY CAPABILITIES WITH PREMIUM REAL-WORLD DATASETS FOR ULCERATIVE COLITIS & CROHN'S DISEASE

Available for licensing and analytics, these datasets enable faster access to research-grade IBD condition data, including longitudinal outcomes

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OM1 , a leading real-world data, outcomes and technology company with a focus on chronic diseases, today announced the launch of its PremiOM™ Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease (CD) datasets, providing comprehensive, clinically-deep and representative data to support a broad assortment of research needs.

UC and CD are the two main types of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), which affect up to 3 million people in the U.S. alone. UC and CD are lifelong conditions that cause chronic inflammation in the intestines, leading to pain and a variety of symptoms in those affected. These conditions can impact any age or gender. Research continues around root causes, diagnosis and best treatment protocols. The OM1 PremiOM UC and CD datasets look to support these research efforts.

The PremiOM UC dataset is a continually updating database of 12,800+ patients prospectively followed with deep clinical , laboratory and other data, such as longitudinal outcomes, Mayo scores , disease flares and remissions, and treatment response.

The PremiOM CD dataset is a continually updating database of 13,000+ patients prospectively followed with deep clinical, laboratory and other data, such as longitudinal outcomes, CDAI scores, disease flares and remissions, and treatment response.

Additionally, researchers can tap into data from over 1.38M IBD patients in the OM1 Gastroenterology Real-World Data Network, which can be used for modeling, analytics, and other research purposes.

"Fortunately, there are several drug classes for providers to choose for their patients with Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn's Disease, but it's not always clear which treatment is best for an individual patient," said Dr. Gary Curhan, Chief Medical Officer of OM1. "In addition, various metrics are used to assess disease activity and response to treatment. Our data, models, and other advanced techniques, such as calculating disease activity scores based on information extracted from clinical notes, are aimed at delivering greater availability and depth of data to researchers, manufacturers, payers and other stakeholders to answer these pressing questions and to deliver more tailored care."

The OM1 UC and CD datasets join a growing suite of OM1 PremiOM datasets in chronic diseases, including Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, Heart Failure, Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Ankylosing Spondylarthritis (AxSpA), and more.

About OM1

With specialization in chronic conditions, OM1 is re-imagining real-world data and evidence by developing large electronically connected networks of clinicians and health data in rheumatology, dermatology, gastroenterology, cardiometabolic, respiratory, mental health, central nervous system, and other specialty areas. Leveraging its extensive clinical networks and artificial intelligence (AI) platform, OM1 offers industry-leading enriched healthcare datasets, research analytics, data modeling, decision support, and retrospective and prospective clinical studies. With a focus on high-quality data and clinical outcomes, the offerings are used for accelerating research, demonstrating treatment effectiveness, supporting regulatory submissions, monitoring safety, and informing commercialization.

