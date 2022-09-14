New York Real Estate Game Changes with Walker & Dunlop's Launch of Investment Sales Team Led by David E. Ash

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is expanding its capabilities with the creation of a New York investment sales team led by real estate veteran David E. Ash. Highly regarded in the industry for his personal touch and strategic deal matchmaking, Ash is recognized for delivering a highly curated service to his clients that focuses solely on their needs. As managing director, Ash's deep knowledge of the New York market will be paramount as he builds out and manages Walker & Dunlop's investment sales efforts across all asset classes in New York.

"David's entrepreneurial track record with institutional buyers and his thoughtful approach to business will be invaluable as we grow our team. His strong relationships and independent investment sales background complement the unparalleled expertise of our capital markets financing business in New York," said executive vice president of investment sales, Kris Mikkelsen.

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Ash founded Prince Realty Advisors, a boutique capital markets and advisory firm based in NYC which executed almost $6 billion in sale transactions over the past 10 years. Ash cultivated and pushed forward a distinct business model at PRA, counseling institutional investors to buy, sell, and creatively structure commercial real estate transactions across all asset classes.

"I am thrilled to join the team and build on the success of the New York capital markets group by expanding WD's investment sales business to include all CRE asset classes. Drawing from my previous expansive platform, we will be able to curate a business approach that will enhance Walker & Dunlop's offerings for new and existing clients," said Ash.

The company's capital markets business grew its transaction volume 170% year over year, from $10.9 billion in 2020 to nearly $30 billion in 2021. Walker & Dunlop's national investment sales team is currently ranked 4th in multifamily broker sales according to Real Estate Alert's H12022 report, with 166% growth year over year.

"Combining David's strategy with our existing market presence, expands our overall platform to better serve clients' needs with the ability to handle debt, equity and investment sales all in one shop. Broadening our New York platform will be a true game changer for the market " said senior managing director and co-head of Walker & Dunlop's New York capital markets team, Aaron Appel.

Ash earned his bachelor's degree in marketing & international business from the NYU Stern School of Business. He was named one of the top ten power brokers in New York and has been nominated twice for most ingenious deal of the year by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY). He is a member of REBNY, The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), and is a CoStar Power Broker.

Outside of work, Ash is the founder and Chairman of an NYC-based nonprofit called Donate Your Time Inc. that matches individuals with volunteer opportunities in their communities.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

