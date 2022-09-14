Kovitz Named to Crain's Chicago Business 2022 Best Places to Work List

Investment advisory and wealth management firm recognized on distinguished annual list for second year in a row

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovitz Investment Group ("Kovitz"), an independently-managed investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Chicago, is thrilled to announce it has been named to the Crain's 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago, for a second year.

The Best Places to Work list is a survey conducted by Best Companies Group for Crain's Chicago Business. The nomination process is designed to measure employee engagement and evaluate current policies and benefit offerings. Thousands of employees from the Chicago area were surveyed on working environment, benefits and culture that make a company a great place to work. Of the 100 companies selected to this year's list, Kovitz ranked 100 overall.

"It's an honor once again to be placed among the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's. This recognition affirms the daily investment we make in our people which ensures two things – real work and life balance does exist, and employee feedback will drive business decisions," said Jessica Cunnick, Chief People Officer of Kovitz. "Our people also appreciate that hard work and realizing our core values means opportunity at Kovitz has no limit."

Kovitz' dedication to firm culture, specifically the adoption of a permanent hybrid work model, has played a key role in supporting business growth initiatives. Recently, Kovitz was recognized as one of the top 100 RIA firms in the country by Financial Advisor magazine. The firm also is one of the top RIA firms as ranked by Barron's.

The firm also launched an employee-led foundation, Kovitz Cares, in late 2020. The foundation allows employee volunteers to make a difference by giving back to the communities in which they live, a core value of the firm.

Since making the 2021 Crain's list, Kovitz has made several strategic new hires and continues to add to its growing team.

About Kovitz

Kovitz is an independently-managed registered investment adviser providing advisory services since 2003. Based in Chicago, IL, with offices in Madison, WI, and Orange County, CA, Kovitz connects high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and financial professionals to sound asset management and financial advisory strategies. The firm manages and advises on approximately $7.0 billion in client assets as of August 31, 2022. https://www.kovitz.com/

About Crain's 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago

The annual Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago list is determined by a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company's workplace policies, practices and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and analyzed the data and used its expertise to determine the final ranking.

