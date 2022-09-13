Tony Gatterman Joins Veriff as Head of Commercial Legal

Former Slack director joins Veriff's executive team to scale global commercial legal efforts

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced that Tony Gatterman is Veriff's new Head of Commercial Legal. Gatterman will support Veriff's sales and partnership organizations, enhance the company's contracting process for global customers, and help scale Veriff's procurement arm.

Gatterman brings more than a decade of legal experience to his new role at Veriff. He joins Veriff from Calm, where he held the role of senior director of commercial legal. Prior to Calm, Gatterman spent five years at Slack in increasingly senior roles. As the second attorney hired at Slack, and the first commercial attorney, he scaled the commercial legal team to support the growth of the business from $30M to more than $900M (2021). Gatterman also spent more than four years at Salesforce supporting the commercial negotiations for salesforce.com's early stage and emerging businesses.

"As Veriff continues to expand globally, we want to ensure every aspect of our business effectively scales with it and is equipped to support the business and customers' needs, especially our commercial legal capabilities," said Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO of Veriff. "Tony has an amazing track record of helping tech companies successfully navigate the increasingly complex compliance environment and scale their legal functions. He will play a critical role in helping us achieve our mission of re-establishing trust online, and we're honored to have him join our team."

Committed to helping businesses of all sizes quickly and accurately verify customer identities and fight fraud online, Veriff has grown to a 550-person company that serves a global client base. The identity verification market continues to develop at a rapid pace as more companies and consumers recognize the need to instill trust and security in their online interactions. Gatterman's appointment to head of commercial legal will support the company as it continues to scale to the position of unquestioned market leader in identity verification.

"Throughout my career, I have aimed to work at organizations that add value to society, and Veriff's mission of building trust in a digital world reflects that and resonates with my values," said Gatterman. "I'm joining the company at an exciting time. Veriff is in an advantageous position to address current and future identity verification market challenges. We are a nimble organization that listens to customers and monitors the regulatory landscape, all to ensure that it is constantly evaluating and improving service offerings and delivering the best version of our product to customers worldwide. I'm thrilled to have the unique opportunity to join the Veriff team."

Gatterman has his Juris Doctor and Master of Science degrees in Negotiation and Dispute Resolution from Creighton University, and his Bachelor's Degree from Kansas State University.

About Veriff

Veriff is an industry leader in online identity verification, helping businesses to build trust with their customers. Veriff's intelligent decision engine analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,200 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility sectors. Veriff's latest $100 million C-round investment brings its total funding to $200 million and its valuation to $1.5 billion. The investors include Tiger Capital, Alkeon, IVP, Accel, Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, and others. With offices in the U.S., UK, Spain and Estonia, Veriff employs over 550 people from 60 different nationalities who are dedicated to helping businesses to build a more secure world. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com.

