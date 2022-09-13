Nasdaq-listed PDD Sister Company Temu Launches Global Online Marketplace in US

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu announced the grand opening of its global online shopping marketplace, featuring the widest selection of merchandise at hard-to-beat prices.

A screenshot of Temu's homepage advertising sitewide discounts and free shipping and returns (PRNewswire)

Temu was created with the goal of empowering consumers by giving them access to a broad range of carefully curated products at ultra-competitive prices. Launched in the US in September 2022, Temu is available at www.temu.com and for downloading as mobile apps.

Among the categories featured are fashion, beauty and health, home and garden, jewelry and accessories, electronics, shoes and bags, sports and outdoors, pet supplies, office products, and more.

Temu is able to offer competitive prices for the products thanks to our access to a global network of suppliers and fulfillment partners. We share these sourcing and fulfillment capabilities with our sister e-commerce company under Nasdaq-listed PDD (Nasdaq: PDD), which has worked with more than 11 million global merchants and handled 61 billion orders in 2021.

To celebrate our grand opening, Temu is offering sitewide discounts with no minimum purchase for this promotional period. It also offers free shipping on all items during the launch promotion.

Temu's extensive list of great-value merchandise means there is something for everyone. Don't miss out on this special promotion for Temu's launch and enjoy even more savings!

About Temu:

Temu is a global online marketplace featuring the widest selection of unique merchandise at hard-to-beat prices given its sourcing and fulfillment capabilities built over the years. Created with the goal of empowering consumers, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and fulfillment partners to curate a range of competitively priced products that meet wide-ranging needs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Temu