HEALIUM MEDICAL ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH BRONCUS HOLDING CORPORATION (2216.HK)

Cooperation integrates Broncus's energy ablation with Healium's ultrasound technology to create single real-time tool for improved safety and efficacy in lung cancer treatment.

YOKNEAM, Israel, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healium Medical ("Healium"), innovating a proprietary Dual-Mode Ultrasound Technology (DMUT) for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias announced today a new collaboration and licensing agreement with Broncus Holding Corporation (2216.HK; "Broncus"). Broncus specializes in interventional diagnostic tools and treatments for pulmonary diseases by using ablation energy modalities including radiofrequency and thermal vapor.

Healium Medical signs new strategic cooperation with Broncus Holding Corporation to integrate Broncus’s energy ablation with Healium’s ultrasound technology for improved safety and efficacy in lung cancer treatment. (PRNewswire)

The cooperation integrates Broncus's energy ablation with Healium's ultrasound technology to advance lung cancer treatment by allowing operators in real-time to target, treat and monitor ablated tissues with a single tool. The new technology is expected to deliver more predictable treatment outcomes with increased safety and efficacy while simplifying the procedure flow for interventional pulmonologists.

Broncus, a pioneer in the interventional pulmonology market, provides innovative lung solutions globally with extensive experience in product development, clinical research and commercialization, holding a presence in China, Asia, the United States, Europe and Australia.

Ran Sela, Healium's Co-Founder and CEO said: "We are very excited to collaborate with Broncus. This new licensing agreement exposes Healium to the interventional pulmonology market and further validates the broad clinical need and versatility of our proprietary ultrasound technology which supports our vision of building a platform solution."

Healium previously signed a licensing agreement in the cardiology space with Venus Medtech (2500.HK) to develop a therapeutic ultrasound technology for blood hypertension in 2021.

About Healium Medical

Healium Medical, a €12.75M EIC Accelerator 2021 Award recipient, is an innovative Israeli medical-device company part of Alon Medtech Ventures, owned by serial entrepreneur Dr. Shimon Eckhouse. The company's Echomplish™ system is an integrated ultrasound ablation and imaging platform for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and hypertension with wide future indications. Its unique catheter-based interventional ultrasound technology provides real-time therapeutic and monitoring functions in a single catheter to minimize risk, simplify procedure flow and improve outcomes. For more information: https://www.healiumedical.com/

About Broncus

Broncus is a pioneer in the field of interventional pulmonology, providing innovative lung solutions globally. With dual R&D centers in China and the United States, Broncus has established a powerful pipeline including 17 products, many of which have been commercialized in the United States, Europe, Australia and other mainstream markets globally. For more information: https://www.broncus.com/

Contact: Ran Sela

Email: rans@healiumedical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Healium Medical