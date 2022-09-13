Freightos Limited and Gesher I Acquisition Corp. Announce Confidential Submission of F-4 Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination

JERUSALEM, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GIAC, "Gesher") a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Freightos Limited ("Freightos" or the "Company"), today announced the confidential submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") relating to their previously announced proposed business combination.

"Submitting a draft prospectus and proxy statement marks another milestone on our path to completing our planned business combination with Freightos," said Ezra Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Gesher. "Freightos is modernizing the global shipping industry as a true innovator in the logistics space. It enjoys positive unit economics, strong gross margins, an incredibly high growth rate, and impressive customer retention. Following the combination, Freightos will be the only pure-play public global freight platform investment opportunity available, and we're excited to partner with Zvi and his team on this enormous market opportunity. The Gesher team has been impressed with the record growth in Freightos' key performance metrics since the announcement of the business combination and we look forward to completing the proposed transaction."

"Following our record results announced for the second quarter of 2022, which included 137% year-over-year growth in gross booking value (GBV), we're excited that this submission takes us a step closer to the public markets," said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. "We're looking forward to scaling our digital freight booking and payment platform, providing the world's supply chains with the digital tools required to contend with ongoing issues of worsening weather conditions, labor disputes, and the conflict in Europe."

In connection with the proposed business combination with Gesher, the combined entity has obtained $80 million in capital commitments. As previously announced, the capital raised from the transaction is anticipated to be more than sufficient to reach positive cash flow and will be invested to further scale the business, driving increased value for users, and improving margins.

The business combination is expected to close in the second half of 2022 or early 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Gesher and Freightos shareholders and regulatory review.

About Gesher I Acquisition Corp.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with an Israeli-based company. Gesher is led by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Ezra Gardner. For more information, visit https://www.gesherspac.com .

About Freightos

Freightos connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including hundreds of airlines, ocean liners, and trucking companies, as well as thousands of freight forwarders and over ten thousand importers and exporters, through a digital platform that allows real-time global freight-rate comparison, booking, and shipment management. Freightos was inspired by the successful digital revolutions in passenger travel, retail, lodging, and other industries, aiming to bring similar efficiency and transparency to the massive but largely undigitalized international freight industry. On May 31, 2022, Freightos Limited announced a planned business combination with Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GIAC). Gesher I Acquisition Corp.'s investment in Freightos will take the company public with an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $435 million. For more information, visit https://www.freightos.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Freightos Limited's ("Freightos") and Gesher I Acquisition Corp.'s ("Gesher") management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Freightos and Gesher. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed business combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Freightos or Gesher, the combined company or others following the announcement of the proposed business combination; the inability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Freightos or Gesher or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the proposed business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the proposed business combination; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the proposed business combination; the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Freightos as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the combined company to build and maintain relationships with carriers, freight forwarders and importers/exporters and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the proposed business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; Freightos' estimates of expenses and underlying assumptions with respect to shareholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments; any downturn or volatility in economic conditions; the effects of COVID-19 or other pandemics or epidemics; changes in the competitive environment affecting Freightos or its users, including Freightos' inability to introduce new products or technologies; risks to Freightos' ability to protect its intellectual property and avoid infringement by others, or claims of infringement against Freightos; the possibility that Freightos or Gesher may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; Freightos' estimates of its financial performance; risks related to the fact that Freightos is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands; and those factors discussed in Gesher's final prospectus dated October 12, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Gesher and Freightos filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Freightos nor Gesher presently know or that Freightos and Gesher currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Freightos' and Gesher's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Freightos and Gesher anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause Freightos' and Gesher's assessments to change. However, while Freightos and Gesher may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Freightos and Gesher specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Freightos' and Gesher's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The proposed business combination will be submitted to shareholders of Gesher for their consideration. Freightos intends to file a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which will include a preliminary proxy statement to be distributed to Gesher's shareholders in connection with Gesher's solicitation for proxies for the vote by Gesher's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to Gesher's shareholders in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement has been filed and declared effective, Gesher will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. GESHER'S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE URGED TO READ, ONCE AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT / PROSPECTUS AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND, ONCE AVAILABLE, THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT / PROSPECTUS, IN CONNECTION WITH GESHER'S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR ITS SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD TO APPROVE, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION, BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GESHER, FREIGHTOS AND THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION.

Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary or definitive proxy statement, once available, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination and other documents filed with the SEC by Gesher, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to Gesher I Acquisition Corp., Hagag Towers, North Tower, Floor 24, Haarba 28, Tel Aviv, Israel.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION PURSUANT TO WHICH ANY SECURITIES ARE TO BE OFFERED OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

Gesher, Freightos and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from Gesher's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Gesher's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the Registration Statement when it is filed with the SEC. You can find more information about Gesher's directors and executive officers in Gesher's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the Registration Statement when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the Registration Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination carefully when they become available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

Non-Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contact:

Jessica Resnick-Ault

Jessica.Resnick-Ault@edelmansmithfield.com

