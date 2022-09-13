Bill Henderson joins Vheda Health as Senior Vice President of Business Development

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vheda Health, a national chronic care company using advanced monitoring to decrease medical costs and increase member engagement, HEDIS, and STARs scores for underserved Medicaid and SNP populations, today announced it has hired healthcare industry veteran Bill Henderson as their next Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Vheda Health empowers people with chronic conditions to live their best life. (PRNewswire)

Bill is an energetic and passionate executive. His ability to generate strong return is the best in our industry.

Bill joins Vheda Health after a standout 15-year career with Liberty Dental Plan. As Liberty's SVP of Business Development, he was responsible for growing the company's government and commercial business to all 50 states; from 40,000 to over 6 million covered lives nationally. Welsh, Carson, Anderson, and Stowe purchased a majority stake in Liberty Dental Plan early this year. Prior to Liberty, Bill held numerous C-Suite level roles with PrimeVision, and OptiCare, leading these organization through key growth stages, including scaling, IPO and acquisition.

"Vheda Health is a special company. What attracted me to the organization is their unrelenting mission of delivering access to care for underserved Medicaid and SNP members using advanced monitoring. Using the power of an iPhone, their chronic care programs continue to set the gold standard for engagement, compliance, and medical cost savings. I am looking forward to building and expanding nationwide partnerships that empower our members every day to live their best life," Bill Henderson, SVP of Business Development of Vheda Health.

Payers across the country are drawn to Vheda Health's ability to rapidly engage Medicaid and SNP members, keep them engaged for an extended period of time, and lower their costs.

"Bill is an energetic and passionate executive with an incredible knowledge of government payors. His ability to story tell, combined with executing sales strategies that generate strong return is the best in our industry; I am humbled to have him on our team," Shameet Luhar, CEO Vheda Health.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is a leading chronic care company empowering people with chronic conditions to live their best life. Using advanced monitoring, our programs increase member engagement, HEDIS, and STARs scores for Medicaid and SNP populations. For close to a decade, Vheda Health has formed strategic partnerships with the largest and most recognizable government payors, delivering 84% member compliance and an average 3:1 return on investment. For more information, please visit https://www.vheda.com/

Contact:

Vheda Health Partnerships

partnership@vheda.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vheda Health