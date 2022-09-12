NPact Acquires FIMS and DonorCentral® NXT Products from Blackbaud

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NPact, a leading provider of grant and donor management software, today announced it has signed an agreement with Blackbaud Inc. to acquire its FIMS and DonorCentral® NXT products. NPact will immediately dedicate new development and maintenance resources to both products and is committed to supporting and enhancing them for the foreseeable future.

This acquisition expands NPact's presence in its core community foundation and religious verticals, providing customers with the ability to quickly and seamlessly integrate and migrate to NPact's Foundation Cloud solution. This combination also provides its existing customers with a set of donor portal options and industry-leading accounting tools to further support their mission.

NPact will work with Blackbaud over the coming months to successfully transition both products to NPact's secure independent infrastructure and in-house support services. NPact will be in direct contact with FIMS and DonorCentral® NXT customers to guide and support them through this transition.

"We're extremely excited to add FIMS and DonorCentral® NXT to our product suite and welcome these new organizations to the growing NPact family," said NPact co-CEO Jeffrey Conn. "Our deep experience in donor advised fund management well positions NPact to serve this unique set of customers, as we continue to improve existing solutions and build new solutions which meet their specific needs."

NPact is excited to begin a long-term partnership with this customer base. We invite them to join our upcoming Welcome to NPact webinars, where we will provide additional detail about the acquisition and answer questions. We will offer two sessions to ensure everyone is able to attend – September 19 and 22.

For nearly 20 years, NPact has offered donor management, grant management, and content management solutions that help foundations and other non-profits accelerate their impact. The company serves hundreds of community, faith-based, education and independent foundations across the United States and Canada.

Existing FIMS and DonorCentral® NXT can visit NPact's website (www.npact.com) or email fims@npact.com for additional information.

