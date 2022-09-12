McHenry Makes the Change to Unanet GovCon ERP

Unanet's robust, flexible solution will help oversee diverse business and lead the company through significant growth

DULLES, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, today announced that the McHenry Management Group (TMMG), a systems and maintenance engineering company which provides design and development for government agencies including the Navy and Coast Guard, plans to replace its sunsetting legacy system with Unanet GovCon ERP.

Familiar with Unanet's capabilities and customer service from working with the solution at two previous firms, Jeffrey Estes, CFO at TMMG, immediately suggested Unanet when TMMG learned its existing software wasn't going to be supported in the future. Estes declined a different program offered by the competing software company, and instead was confident that Unanet could provide the detailed and robust reporting functionality so project managers could make financial decisions that will grow individual contracts and ultimately help steer the company toward expansion.

"We saw more than 30% growth in our firm in one year, and we knew we needed to enhance our reporting capabilities with Unanet in order to navigate our company," said Estes. "With Unanet's versatile reporting capabilities, we can grow our project managers into leaders that understand ultimately how to positively impact TMMG's overall bottom line."

Founded in 2008, TMMG has more than 200 employees and manages diverse GovCon projects in the U.S. and internationally that specialize in asset, life cycle management, industrial operations and program management. TMMG has already started an implementation plan while the firm continues to expand its design group and has found that Unanet's solution provides a variety of options for contract reporting and their customer service team has been extremely responsive.

"Unanet's commitment to customer service is very important to me," said Estes. "Unanet listens to us and responds quickly when we have a question or a challenge."

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCon companies like TMMG select Unanet GovCon ERP because it has the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About McHenry

The McHenry Management Group (TMMG) provides senior level maintenance engineering services to commercial and government clients and is a recognized leader in enterprise level program management, change management and process improvement programs. Focused on providing innovative and cutting-edge solutions to challenging program level problems, TMMG brings deep expertise in Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM), Reliability-Centered Maintenance (RCM) and maintenance engineering process improvements. TMMG assists customers (including U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Amtrak) with the world's most complex maintenance challenges resulting in significant productivity advancements.

View original content:

SOURCE Unanet