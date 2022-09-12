InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Leaf Collection Bag (FED-2395)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an easier way to collect and dispose of leaves and other yard debris," said one of two inventors, from Olympia, Wash., "so we invented the LEAF BAG. Our design would save time and effort and it would eliminate the need to struggle with traditional plastic yard bags."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved bag for collecting yard debris. In doing so, it prevents the bag from folding over or collapsing. It also increases convenience and safety and it reduces hassles and strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to load, lift and carry so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2395, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

